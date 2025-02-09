rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Judith Decapitating Holofernes (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Trophime Bigot
Save
Edit Image
candlepublic domain oil paintingjudith holofernesjudith biblicalbiblicaldark oil paintingbaroque art public domainbaroque painting public domain
Famous quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Famous quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892771/famous-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Caravaggio's Judith Beheading Holofernes (ca. 1598-1599)
Caravaggio's Judith Beheading Holofernes (ca. 1598-1599)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21155034/caravaggios-judith-beheading-holofernes-ca-1598-1599Free Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Judith with the Head of Holofernes (1638-1665 (Baroque)) by Circle of Elisabetta Sirani and Circle of Giovanni Andrea Sirani
Judith with the Head of Holofernes (1638-1665 (Baroque)) by Circle of Elisabetta Sirani and Circle of Giovanni Andrea Sirani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136141/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Judith Beheading Holofernes (ca. 1598-1599) by Caravaggio
Judith Beheading Holofernes (ca. 1598-1599) by Caravaggio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805455/judith-beheading-holofernes-ca-1598-1599-caravaggioFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Agatha Attended by Saint Peter and an Angel in Prison (ca. 1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Alessandro Turchi
Saint Agatha Attended by Saint Peter and an Angel in Prison (ca. 1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Alessandro Turchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135955/image-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Miracle of St. Nicholas of Bari (1770-1779 (Baroque)) by Francesco Pascucci
A Miracle of St. Nicholas of Bari (1770-1779 (Baroque)) by Francesco Pascucci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136710/miracle-st-nicholas-bari-1770-1779-baroque-francesco-pascucciFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Judith with the Head of Holofernes (17th century) by Attributed to Willem van Mieris
Judith with the Head of Holofernes (17th century) by Attributed to Willem van Mieris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151428/image-background-face-darkFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Cleansing of the Temple (ca. 1712-1714 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Passeri
The Cleansing of the Temple (ca. 1712-1714 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Passeri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136561/the-cleansing-the-temple-ca-1712-1714-baroque-giuseppe-passeriFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView license
Susannah and the Elders (ca. 1700-1727 (late Baroque)) by Giuseppe Bartolomeo Chiari
Susannah and the Elders (ca. 1700-1727 (late Baroque)) by Giuseppe Bartolomeo Chiari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136481/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView license
Judith Showing the Head of Holofernes to the People (17th century) by Italian
Judith Showing the Head of Holofernes to the People (17th century) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151359/judith-showing-the-head-holofernes-the-people-17th-century-italianFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template
Art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Judith with the Head of Holofernes by Massimo Stanzione
Judith with the Head of Holofernes by Massimo Stanzione
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185249/image-guido-reni-public-domain-jusepe-riberaFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template
Art & History class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView license
Old Woman with Distaff (ca. 1690 (Baroque)) by Italian
Old Woman with Distaff (ca. 1690 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136409/old-woman-with-distaff-ca-1690-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower phone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower phone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944009/odilon-redons-flower-phone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Deposition from the Cross (ca. 1712 (Baroque)) by Johann Michael Rottmayr
The Deposition from the Cross (ca. 1712 (Baroque)) by Johann Michael Rottmayr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136545/the-deposition-from-the-cross-ca-1712-baroque-johann-michael-rottmayrFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower phone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower phone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958674/odilon-redons-flower-phone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Alexander the Great at the Tomb of Achilles (ca. 1718-1719 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Paolo Panini
Alexander the Great at the Tomb of Achilles (ca. 1718-1719 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Paolo Panini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136569/image-face-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
Constantine the Great at the Milvian Bridge (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Flemish and After Giulio Romano
Constantine the Great at the Milvian Bridge (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Flemish and After Giulio Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136042/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Judith Sitting in a Window (1547) by Sebald Beham
Judith Sitting in a Window (1547) by Sebald Beham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9992516/judith-sitting-window-1547-sebald-behamFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Penitent Magdelene (1645-1655 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Francesco Furini
Penitent Magdelene (1645-1655 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Francesco Furini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151494/penitent-magdelene-1645-1655-baroque-workshop-francesco-furiniFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Pietà (ca. 1725-1730 (Baroque)) by Francesco de Mura
Pietà (ca. 1725-1730 (Baroque)) by Francesco de Mura
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136626/pieta-ca-1725-1730-baroque-francesco-muraFree Image from public domain license
Time is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Time is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061839/time-money-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Christ and the Tribute Money (ca. 1618-1620 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fetti and Copy after Titian
Christ and the Tribute Money (ca. 1618-1620 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fetti and Copy after Titian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135889/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Judith decapitating Holofernes with a sword. Line engraving by C. Galle after P.P. Rubens.
Judith decapitating Holofernes with a sword. Line engraving by C. Galle after P.P. Rubens.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981256/image-angel-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Odazzi
The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Odazzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136599/the-rest-the-flight-into-egypt-ca-1720-1730-baroque-giovanni-odazziFree Image from public domain license