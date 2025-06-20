Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagebaroque paintinglandscape paintinglandscape public domainlandscapevintage birdsvintage landscape paintings public domainskies paintings artvintage landscape oilRiver View with Fishermen (1633 (Baroque)) by Salomon von RuisdaelOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 756 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1133 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with Dunes by Jacob van Ruisdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933116/landscape-with-dunes-jacob-van-ruisdaelFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with Bridge, Cattle, and Figures (c. 1660) by Jacob van Ruisdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798752/landscape-with-bridge-cattle-and-figures-c-1660-jacob-van-ruisdaelFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Banks of the Bouzanne River (1860-1869) by Théodore Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128298/the-banks-the-bouzanne-river-1860-1869-theodore-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Country Road by Salomon van Ruysdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086320/country-road-salomon-van-ruysdaelFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCastle on a River by Salomon van Ruysdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695471/castle-river-salomon-van-ruysdaelFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarket by the Seashore by Salomon van Ruysdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086333/market-the-seashore-salomon-van-ruysdaelFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710201/interactive-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseRiver view near Deventer (1645) by Salomon van Ruysdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741639/river-view-near-deventer-1645-salomon-van-ruysdaelFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseThe Great Oak by Jacob van Ruisdael and Nicolaes Pietersz Berchemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932793/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView licenseView of Haarlem from the Northwest, with the Bleaching Fields in the Foreground (c. 1650 - c. 1682) by Jacob Isaacksz van…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741870/image-cloud-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseSimple life book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788863/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseFishing and Sailing Boats under a Broad Sky, ca. 1645 – 1646 by salomon van ruysdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984591/image-clouds-sky-helmetFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060173/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseHaarlem Sea, 1656 by jan van goyenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935104/haarlem-sea-1656-jan-van-goyenFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView licenseFishing Scene (1625-1635) by Arent Arentszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151508/fishing-scene-1625-1635-arent-arentszFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's nature background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060171/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseLandscape with Waterfall (c. 1668) by Jacob Isaacksz van Ruisdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741646/landscape-with-waterfall-c-1668-jacob-isaacksz-van-ruisdaelFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseBefestigte Stadt an einem Fluß, 1777 by adrian zingghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953017/befestigte-stadt-einem-fluss-1777-adrian-zinggFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseForest scene (1653) by Jacob Isaacksz van Ruisdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743071/forest-scene-1653-jacob-isaacksz-van-ruisdaelFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseRiver Landscape with Ferry, 1664 by salomon van ruysdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986331/river-landscape-with-ferry-1664-salomon-van-ruysdaelFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067393/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseMarine by Salomon van Ruysdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086261/marine-salomon-van-ruysdaelFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower phone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944009/odilon-redons-flower-phone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMountain Torrent by Jacob van Ruisdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241171/mountain-torrentFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's landscape desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067395/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseLandscape with castle and watermill. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651598/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Thames at Hampton Court (1874) by Alfred Sisleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785568/the-thames-hampton-court-1874-alfred-sisleyFree Image from public domain license