Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecolonial portraitsbaroque oil paintingbackgroundfacepersonartpublic domainlandscapePortrait of a Family (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by DutchOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 814 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1221 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseTwo Boys in a Landscape (1650-1655 (Baroque)) by Herman Mijnert Donkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136240/two-boys-landscape-1650-1655-baroque-herman-mijnert-donkerFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait Bust of a Woman in Friesian Costume (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136031/portrait-bust-woman-friesian-costume-ca-1640-baroque-dutchFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136178/portrait-gentleman-1640-1645-baroque-dutchFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licensePortrait of Cornelis van der Lijn, Governor-General of the Dutch East Indies (1645 - 1675) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792673/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseGenre Scene: A Merry Party (17th century) by Abraham van Westervelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151398/genre-scene-merry-party-17th-century-abraham-van-westerveltFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Karel Reyniersz, Governor-General of the Dutch East Indies (1650 - 1675) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792736/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licensePortrait of a Young Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Cornelius Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136099/portrait-young-man-1635-1640-baroque-cornelius-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseReconciliation (1851) by Ferdinand de Braekeleer the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126863/reconciliation-1851-ferdinand-braekeleer-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseHead of an Old Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136075/head-old-man-1635-1640-baroque-workshop-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePortrait of a Woman (with her Husband) (1647 (Baroque)) by Hendrick Bloemaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136189/portrait-woman-with-her-husband-1647-baroque-hendrick-bloemaertFree Image from public domain licenseEyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licensePanoramic Landscape with Shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883782/panoramic-landscape-with-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Instagram story template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait Bust of Husband of Woman in Friesian Costume (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136030/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871675/surprise-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHalf-length Portrait of a Man (17th century) by Hendrik Cornelisz van Vliethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135848/half-length-portrait-man-17th-century-hendrik-cornelisz-van-vlietFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837616/old-masters-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Man (ca. 1670 (Baroque)) by Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136299/portrait-man-ca-1670-baroque-dutchFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837624/dont-blink-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licensePortrait of Cornelis Speelman, Governor-General of the Dutch East Indies (1680 - 1700) by Martin Palinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795260/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView licenseA Glass of Lemonade (ca. 1664 (Baroque)) by Gerard Terborch II and Workshop of Gerard Terborch IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685041/museum-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Man (1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136145/portrait-man-1640-1645-baroque-dutchFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837614/surprise-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Rycklof van Goens, Governor-General (1680 - 1700) by Martin Palinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792718/portrait-rycklof-van-goens-governor-general-1680-1700-martin-palinFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872395/old-masters-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Young Woman (1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136149/portrait-young-woman-1640-1645-baroque-dutchFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise Instagram story template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872710/surprise-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Smoker (c. 1635 - c. 1640) by Adriaen Brouwerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13733988/the-smoker-c-1635-1640-adriaen-brouwerFree Image from public domain license