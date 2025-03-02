rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of a Family (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Dutch
Save
Edit Image
colonial portraitsbaroque oil paintingbackgroundfacepersonartpublic domainlandscape
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Two Boys in a Landscape (1650-1655 (Baroque)) by Herman Mijnert Donker
Two Boys in a Landscape (1650-1655 (Baroque)) by Herman Mijnert Donker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136240/two-boys-landscape-1650-1655-baroque-herman-mijnert-donkerFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait Bust of a Woman in Friesian Costume (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Dutch
Portrait Bust of a Woman in Friesian Costume (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Dutch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136031/portrait-bust-woman-friesian-costume-ca-1640-baroque-dutchFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Dutch
Portrait of a Gentleman (1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Dutch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136178/portrait-gentleman-1640-1645-baroque-dutchFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Portrait of Cornelis van der Lijn, Governor-General of the Dutch East Indies (1645 - 1675) by anonymous
Portrait of Cornelis van der Lijn, Governor-General of the Dutch East Indies (1645 - 1675) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792673/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Genre Scene: A Merry Party (17th century) by Abraham van Westervelt
Genre Scene: A Merry Party (17th century) by Abraham van Westervelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151398/genre-scene-merry-party-17th-century-abraham-van-westerveltFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Karel Reyniersz, Governor-General of the Dutch East Indies (1650 - 1675) by anonymous
Portrait of Karel Reyniersz, Governor-General of the Dutch East Indies (1650 - 1675) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792736/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of a Young Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Cornelius Johnson
Portrait of a Young Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Cornelius Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136099/portrait-young-man-1635-1640-baroque-cornelius-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Reconciliation (1851) by Ferdinand de Braekeleer the elder
Reconciliation (1851) by Ferdinand de Braekeleer the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126863/reconciliation-1851-ferdinand-braekeleer-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Head of an Old Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Rembrandt van Rijn
Head of an Old Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136075/head-old-man-1635-1640-baroque-workshop-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Portrait of a Woman (with her Husband) (1647 (Baroque)) by Hendrick Bloemaert
Portrait of a Woman (with her Husband) (1647 (Baroque)) by Hendrick Bloemaert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136189/portrait-woman-with-her-husband-1647-baroque-hendrick-bloemaertFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Panoramic Landscape with Shepherds
Panoramic Landscape with Shepherds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883782/panoramic-landscape-with-shepherdsFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait Bust of Husband of Woman in Friesian Costume (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Dutch
Portrait Bust of Husband of Woman in Friesian Costume (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Dutch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136030/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871675/surprise-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Half-length Portrait of a Man (17th century) by Hendrik Cornelisz van Vliet
Half-length Portrait of a Man (17th century) by Hendrik Cornelisz van Vliet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135848/half-length-portrait-man-17th-century-hendrik-cornelisz-van-vlietFree Image from public domain license
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837616/old-masters-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Man (ca. 1670 (Baroque)) by Dutch
Portrait of a Man (ca. 1670 (Baroque)) by Dutch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136299/portrait-man-ca-1670-baroque-dutchFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837624/dont-blink-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of Cornelis Speelman, Governor-General of the Dutch East Indies (1680 - 1700) by Martin Palin
Portrait of Cornelis Speelman, Governor-General of the Dutch East Indies (1680 - 1700) by Martin Palin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795260/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView license
A Glass of Lemonade (ca. 1664 (Baroque)) by Gerard Terborch II and Workshop of Gerard Terborch II
A Glass of Lemonade (ca. 1664 (Baroque)) by Gerard Terborch II and Workshop of Gerard Terborch II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template
Museum Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685041/museum-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Man (1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Dutch
Portrait of a Man (1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Dutch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136145/portrait-man-1640-1645-baroque-dutchFree Image from public domain license
Surprise email header template, editable text & design
Surprise email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837614/surprise-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Rycklof van Goens, Governor-General (1680 - 1700) by Martin Palin
Portrait of Rycklof van Goens, Governor-General (1680 - 1700) by Martin Palin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792718/portrait-rycklof-van-goens-governor-general-1680-1700-martin-palinFree Image from public domain license
Old masters blog banner template, editable text & design
Old masters blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872395/old-masters-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Young Woman (1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Dutch
Portrait of a Young Woman (1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Dutch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136149/portrait-young-woman-1640-1645-baroque-dutchFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Instagram story template, editable text & design
Surprise Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872710/surprise-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
The Smoker (c. 1635 - c. 1640) by Adriaen Brouwer
The Smoker (c. 1635 - c. 1640) by Adriaen Brouwer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13733988/the-smoker-c-1635-1640-adriaen-brouwerFree Image from public domain license