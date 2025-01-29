rawpixel
Judith with the Head of Holofernes (1638-1665 (Baroque)) by Circle of Elisabetta Sirani and Circle of Giovanni Andrea Sirani
Famous quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892771/famous-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Stonemasons carving the arms of the Bolognese Cardinal Petro Vidono, under his direction
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8206309/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Brave knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Judith grasping the head of Holofernes by the hair and looking to the left, an old woman at right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242281/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Black knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Judith Beheading Holofernes (ca. 1598-1599) by Caravaggio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805455/judith-beheading-holofernes-ca-1598-1599-caravaggioFree Image from public domain license
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663671/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Judith Decapitating Holofernes (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Trophime Bigot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136028/judith-decapitating-holofernes-ca-1640-baroque-trophime-bigotFree Image from public domain license
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663681/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Judith Sitting in a Window (1547) by Sebald Beham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9992516/judith-sitting-window-1547-sebald-behamFree Image from public domain license
Black HD wallpaper, editable abstract snake frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741129/black-wallpaper-editable-abstract-snake-frameView license
Caravaggio's Judith Beheading Holofernes (ca. 1598-1599)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21155034/caravaggios-judith-beheading-holofernes-ca-1598-1599Free Image from public domain license
Tattoo studio Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18405570/tattoo-studio-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Judith with the Head of Holofernes (17th century) by Attributed to Willem van Mieris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151428/image-background-face-darkFree Image from public domain license
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663220/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Judith Showing the Head of Holofernes to the People (17th century) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151359/judith-showing-the-head-holofernes-the-people-17th-century-italianFree Image from public domain license
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663301/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Judith with the Head of Holofernes (c. 1500/1505) by Girolamo Mocetto and Andrea Mantegna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988082/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Black background, editable abstract snake frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741116/black-background-editable-abstract-snake-frameView license
Cupid with a Bow (17th century (Baroque)) by Follower of Guido Reni and Elisabetta Sirani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135850/image-clouds-angel-animalFree Image from public domain license
The damned knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664396/the-damned-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A Miracle of St. Nicholas of Bari (1770-1779 (Baroque)) by Francesco Pascucci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136710/miracle-st-nicholas-bari-1770-1779-baroque-francesco-pascucciFree Image from public domain license
The honoured knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664315/the-honoured-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Saint Antony of Padua with the Christ Child and angels. Drawing by F. Rosaspina, c. 1830, after E. Sirani.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009954/image-angels-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Medieval knight character fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663153/medieval-knight-character-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Judith Holding the Head of Holofernes (c. 1501/1503) by Jacopo de Barbari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998325/judith-holding-the-head-holofernes-c-15011503-jacopo-barbariFree Image from public domain license
Black iPhone wallpaper, editable abstract snake frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741139/black-iphone-wallpaper-editable-abstract-snake-frameView license
Judith with a sword holding the head of Holofernes. Mezzotint by A. von Prenner after A. Varotari, il Padovanino, ca. 1720.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13972462/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Black background, editable abstract snake frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741122/black-background-editable-abstract-snake-frameView license
Judith puts the head of Holofernes in a bag held by her servant. Lithograph by J.N. Strixner after A. Mantegna, 1811.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14015980/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Apothecary at the sick bed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415671/apothecary-the-sick-bedFree Image from public domain license
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Holy Family with Saint Elizabeth and Saint John the Baptist (c. 1650/1660) by Elisabetta Sirani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10012538/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pepperoni pizza logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9471999/pepperoni-pizza-logo-template-editable-designView license
The presentation of the Virgin. Drawing by F. Rosaspina, c. 1830, after G.A. Sirani.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14014987/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Pepperoni pizza logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999188/pepperoni-pizza-logo-template-editable-designView license
John the Baptist preaching in the wilderness, 1657 – 1658 by elisabetta sirani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946223/john-the-baptist-preaching-the-wilderness-1657-1658-elisabetta-siraniFree Image from public domain license
Farming expo poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663701/farming-expo-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Judith Displays the Head of Holofernes, ca. 1593 by abraham bloemaert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946888/judith-displays-the-head-holofernes-ca-1593-abraham-bloemaertFree Image from public domain license