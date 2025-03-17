Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagerenaissancemale portrait oil paintings artpublic domain baroque paintingfacepersonartmanvintagePortrait of an Alderman of the City of Paris (1640-1659 (Baroque)) by Phillippe de ChampaigneOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 853 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1280 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait Bust of Husband of Woman in Friesian Costume (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136030/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Henry IV, King of France (ca. 1590-1605 (Baroque)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135683/portrait-henry-iv-king-france-ca-1590-1605-baroque-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666657/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a Young Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Cornelius Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136099/portrait-young-man-1635-1640-baroque-cornelius-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView licenseSaint Joseph (ca. 1750-1800 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136673/saint-joseph-ca-1750-1800-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain licenseThe Creation of Adam ripped paper element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060312/png-adam-antique-artView licenseJudith Decapitating Holofernes (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Trophime Bigothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136028/judith-decapitating-holofernes-ca-1640-baroque-trophime-bigotFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseFrançois de Montmorency (c. 1557) by Corneille de Lyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797456/francois-montmorency-c-1557-corneille-lyonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15439767/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints (1540-1549 (Renaissance)) by Bonifazio de Pitatihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150872/madonna-and-child-with-saints-1540-1549-renaissance-bonifazio-pitatiFree Image from public domain licenseThe Creation of Adam element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060327/png-adam-antique-artView licenseLute Player (Rembrandt van Rijn) (ca. 1629 (Baroque)) by Jan Lievenszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135962/lute-player-rembrandt-van-rijn-ca-1629-baroque-jan-lievenszFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (ca. 1610-1620 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135766/portrait-gentleman-ca-1610-1620-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072951/mona-lisa-picture-frame-editable-mockup-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of an elderly Man, 1631 by thomas de keyserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934320/portrait-elderly-man-1631-thomas-keyserFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView licenseDavid and Bathsheba (1540-1549 (Renaissance)) by Paris Bordonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150880/david-and-bathsheba-1540-1549-renaissance-paris-bordoneFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licensePortrait Bust of a Woman in Friesian Costume (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136031/portrait-bust-woman-friesian-costume-ca-1640-baroque-dutchFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Finding of Moses (early 17th century (Baroque)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135864/the-finding-moses-early-17th-century-baroque-venetianFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Pope Alexander VII (Fabio Chigi) (ca. 1667 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Giovanni Battista Gaullihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136173/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Man (1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136145/portrait-man-1640-1645-baroque-dutchFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Hendrik Dubois (1589-1646), Artist and Art Dealer, ca. 1630 – 1708 by anthony van dyckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944263/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Martin Luther, 1559 by lucas cranach the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980555/portrait-martin-luther-1559-lucas-cranach-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseArt and craft poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731312/art-and-craft-poster-templateView licenseApollo and Marsyas (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Gerard van Opstalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136035/apollo-and-marsyas-ca-1640-baroque-gerard-van-opstalFree Image from public domain licenseArt and craft poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730675/art-and-craft-poster-templateView licensePossibly Sir John Chichester (c. 1540–45) by Corneille de Lyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799198/possibly-sir-john-chichester-c-1540-45-corneille-lyonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031820/van-gogh-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Holy Family with Saints and Angels (1630-1640 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136050/the-holy-family-with-saints-and-angels-1630-1640-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license