rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Pope Alexander VII (Fabio Chigi) (ca. 1667 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Giovanni Battista Gaulli
Save
Edit Image
public domain oil paintingpoperomefacepersonartmanvintage
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Portrait of Pope Clement IX (3rd quarter 17th century (Baroque)) by Italian
Portrait of Pope Clement IX (3rd quarter 17th century (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136252/portrait-pope-clement-3rd-quarter-17th-century-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Portrait of Pope Clement XIII (1759 (Baroque)) by Anton Raphael Mengs and Workshop of Anton Raphael Mengs
Portrait of Pope Clement XIII (1759 (Baroque)) by Anton Raphael Mengs and Workshop of Anton Raphael Mengs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136689/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Alexander VII (Fabio Chigi, 1599-1667), Pope 1655 [obverse] (1663) by Gasparo Morone Mola
Alexander VII (Fabio Chigi, 1599-1667), Pope 1655 [obverse] (1663) by Gasparo Morone Mola
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10013898/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Man (ca. 1700 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Gaulli
Portrait of a Man (ca. 1700 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Gaulli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136476/portrait-man-ca-1700-baroque-giovanni-battista-gaulliFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Alexander VII (Fabio Chigi, 1599-1667), Pope 1655 [obverse] (1665) by Gasparo Morone Mola
Alexander VII (Fabio Chigi, 1599-1667), Pope 1655 [obverse] (1665) by Gasparo Morone Mola
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014226/photo-image-face-person-coinFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
Portrait of Pope Pius V (ca. 1566 (Renaissance)) by Bartolomeo Passarottiand workshop
Portrait of Pope Pius V (ca. 1566 (Renaissance)) by Bartolomeo Passarottiand workshop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151066/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Pope Clement X (1590–1676) by Giovanni Battista Gaulli (Il Baciccio) (Italian, Genoa 1639–1709 Rome)
Pope Clement X (1590–1676) by Giovanni Battista Gaulli (Il Baciccio) (Italian, Genoa 1639–1709 Rome)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614001/image-pope-line-artFree Image from public domain license
Work and chill post template
Work and chill post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779388/work-and-chill-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Gentleman with a Dog (1560-1565 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Battista Moroni
Portrait of a Gentleman with a Dog (1560-1565 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Battista Moroni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150530/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion Facebook post template
Men's fashion Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779320/mens-fashion-facebook-post-templateView license
Christ as the Savior (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Speranza
Christ as the Savior (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Speranza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149983/christ-the-savior-ca-1510-renaissance-giovanni-speranzaFree Image from public domain license
New arrival Instagram post template
New arrival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779151/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView license
Portait of Francesco Titio, 1561 by giovanni battista moroni
Portait of Francesco Titio, 1561 by giovanni battista moroni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956918/portait-francesco-titio-1561-giovanni-battista-moroniFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
Portrait of Giovanni Battista Mora the Elder (1630-1644 (Renaissance)) by Bernardo Strozzi
Portrait of Giovanni Battista Mora the Elder (1630-1644 (Renaissance)) by Bernardo Strozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151528/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
Portrait of a Lay Brother with a Fictive Frame, ca. 1555 – 1560 by giovanni battista moroni
Portrait of a Lay Brother with a Fictive Frame, ca. 1555 – 1560 by giovanni battista moroni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954634/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scipio Africanus Freeing Massiva (1719-1721 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
Scipio Africanus Freeing Massiva (1719-1721 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136613/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Men's collection poster template
Men's collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047551/mens-collection-poster-templateView license
The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Odazzi
The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Odazzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136599/the-rest-the-flight-into-egypt-ca-1720-1730-baroque-giovanni-odazziFree Image from public domain license
Therapy poster template
Therapy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104293/therapy-poster-templateView license
Maria auf dem Throne, dabei der Heilige Paulus und der Heilige Matthäus mit dem Engel, null by giovanni battista gaulli
Maria auf dem Throne, dabei der Heilige Paulus und der Heilige Matthäus mit dem Engel, null by giovanni battista gaulli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982140/image-cloud-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView license
Portrait of Pope Julius II, 1511 – 1512 by raphael
Portrait of Pope Julius II, 1511 – 1512 by raphael
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949161/portrait-pope-julius-ii-1511-1512-raphaelFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Gilbert Sheldon, Archbishop of Canterbury (1667 (Baroque)) by Samuel Cooper
Gilbert Sheldon, Archbishop of Canterbury (1667 (Baroque)) by Samuel Cooper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136353/gilbert-sheldon-archbishop-canterbury-1667-baroque-samuel-cooperFree Image from public domain license
Work from home post template
Work from home post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779421/work-from-home-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (ca. 1610-1620 (Baroque)) by Italian
Portrait of a Gentleman (ca. 1610-1620 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135766/portrait-gentleman-ca-1610-1620-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Men's collection Facebook post template
Men's collection Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774769/mens-collection-facebook-post-templateView license
The Fall of Man (ca. 1650-1700) by Giovanni Battista Foggini
The Fall of Man (ca. 1650-1700) by Giovanni Battista Foggini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136128/the-fall-man-ca-1650-1700-giovanni-battista-fogginiFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Woman
Portrait of a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614069/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain license