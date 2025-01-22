Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagesacredbaroquepublic domain oil paintingportrait public domainsaintimmaculate conceptionoil paintinghaloThe Virgin of the Immaculate Conception (ca. 1660 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Bartolomé Estebán MurilloOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 858 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1287 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Annunciation, null by giovanni maria morandihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985507/the-annunciation-null-giovanni-maria-morandiFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView licenseDer Heilige Antonius von Padua, dem das Jesuskind im Gebet erscheint, null by edward von steinlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945052/image-flower-angel-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome fall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView licenseLetzte Kommunion einer sterbenden Nonne (oder eines Mönches?), null by gaspare dizianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18955561/image-angels-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseThe Trinity (1733-1735 (Baroque)) by Stefano Pozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136642/the-trinity-1733-1735-baroque-stefano-pozziFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseSerene angelic figure illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19632571/serene-angelic-figure-illustrationView licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseSerene angelic figure wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21539917/serene-angelic-figure-wallpaperView licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseRuhe auf der Flucht nach Ägypten, null by bonaventura genellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938548/ruhe-auf-der-flucht-nach-agypten-null-bonaventura-genelliFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licensePNG Cherubic angel with thoughtful expressionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410816/png-cherubic-angel-with-thoughtful-expressionView licenseDon't blink email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseSerene angelic figure prayinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19430708/serene-angelic-figure-prayingView licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Dreamy angelic cherub cloudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15434591/png-dreamy-angelic-cherub-cloudView licenseSurprise poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licensePNG Jesus painting man art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15920677/png-jesus-painting-man-artView licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint mary religious art representation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15442345/saint-mary-religious-art-representationView licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCherubic angel with thoughtful expressionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15388541/cherubic-angel-with-thoughtful-expressionView licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSerene angelic figure prayinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19688230/serene-angelic-figure-prayingView licenseNew fall collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970020/new-fall-collection-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG A mary the christian art angel illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16043075/png-mary-the-christian-art-angel-illustrationView licenseAutumn sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12049693/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCherub holding a 2 fingers painting art classical.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15424837/cherub-holding-fingers-painting-art-classicalView licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570965/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Jesus vintage angel baby.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15602474/png-jesus-vintage-angel-babyView licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Angel angel classic art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15483624/png-angel-angel-classic-artView licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Cherub holding a 2 fingers painting art classical.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15520783/png-cherub-holding-fingers-painting-art-classicalView licenseEyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseMariä Verkündigung, oben Gottvater von Engeln umgeben, null by ciro ferrihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937140/maria-verkundigung-oben-gottvater-von-engeln-umgeben-null-ciro-ferriFree Image from public domain license