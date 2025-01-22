rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Virgin of the Immaculate Conception (ca. 1660 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Bartolomé Estebán Murillo
Save
Edit Image
sacredbaroquepublic domain oil paintingportrait public domainsaintimmaculate conceptionoil paintinghalo
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Annunciation, null by giovanni maria morandi
The Annunciation, null by giovanni maria morandi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985507/the-annunciation-null-giovanni-maria-morandiFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
Der Heilige Antonius von Padua, dem das Jesuskind im Gebet erscheint, null by edward von steinle
Der Heilige Antonius von Padua, dem das Jesuskind im Gebet erscheint, null by edward von steinle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945052/image-flower-angel-plantFree Image from public domain license
Welcome fall Instagram post template
Welcome fall Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView license
Letzte Kommunion einer sterbenden Nonne (oder eines Mönches?), null by gaspare diziani
Letzte Kommunion einer sterbenden Nonne (oder eines Mönches?), null by gaspare diziani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18955561/image-angels-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
The Trinity (1733-1735 (Baroque)) by Stefano Pozzi
The Trinity (1733-1735 (Baroque)) by Stefano Pozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136642/the-trinity-1733-1735-baroque-stefano-pozziFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Serene angelic figure illustration.
Serene angelic figure illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19632571/serene-angelic-figure-illustrationView license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Serene angelic figure wallpaper
Serene angelic figure wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21539917/serene-angelic-figure-wallpaperView license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Ruhe auf der Flucht nach Ägypten, null by bonaventura genelli
Ruhe auf der Flucht nach Ägypten, null by bonaventura genelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938548/ruhe-auf-der-flucht-nach-agypten-null-bonaventura-genelliFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
PNG Cherubic angel with thoughtful expression
PNG Cherubic angel with thoughtful expression
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410816/png-cherubic-angel-with-thoughtful-expressionView license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Serene angelic figure praying
Serene angelic figure praying
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19430708/serene-angelic-figure-prayingView license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Dreamy angelic cherub cloud
PNG Dreamy angelic cherub cloud
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15434591/png-dreamy-angelic-cherub-cloudView license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
PNG Jesus painting man art.
PNG Jesus painting man art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15920677/png-jesus-painting-man-artView license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint mary religious art representation.
Saint mary religious art representation.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15442345/saint-mary-religious-art-representationView license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cherubic angel with thoughtful expression
Cherubic angel with thoughtful expression
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15388541/cherubic-angel-with-thoughtful-expressionView license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Serene angelic figure praying
Serene angelic figure praying
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19688230/serene-angelic-figure-prayingView license
New fall collection Instagram post template
New fall collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970020/new-fall-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
PNG A mary the christian art angel illustration.
PNG A mary the christian art angel illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16043075/png-mary-the-christian-art-angel-illustrationView license
Autumn sale Instagram post template, editable text
Autumn sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12049693/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cherub holding a 2 fingers painting art classical.
Cherub holding a 2 fingers painting art classical.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15424837/cherub-holding-fingers-painting-art-classicalView license
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570965/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
PNG Jesus vintage angel baby.
PNG Jesus vintage angel baby.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15602474/png-jesus-vintage-angel-babyView license
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Angel angel classic art.
PNG Angel angel classic art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15483624/png-angel-angel-classic-artView license
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Cherub holding a 2 fingers painting art classical.
PNG Cherub holding a 2 fingers painting art classical.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15520783/png-cherub-holding-fingers-painting-art-classicalView license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Mariä Verkündigung, oben Gottvater von Engeln umgeben, null by ciro ferri
Mariä Verkündigung, oben Gottvater von Engeln umgeben, null by ciro ferri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937140/maria-verkundigung-oben-gottvater-von-engeln-umgeben-null-ciro-ferriFree Image from public domain license