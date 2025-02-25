rawpixel
Portrait of P. Lenéve, Alderman of Norwich (1656-1658 (Baroque)) by Peter Lely
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Prince Rupert (ca. 1667 (Baroque)) by Peter Lely and Workshop of Peter Lely
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136287/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Portrait of Cardinal François Joachim de Pierre de Bernis (18th century) by Attributed to Antoine François Callet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123257/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989876/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Prince Rupert of the Rhine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204452/prince-rupert-the-rhineFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of Prince Rupert (1636-1637 (Baroque)) by Anthony van Dyck and Workshop of Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136108/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
The Departure of Elisabeth of France for Spain (after 1858) by Eugène Isabey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127235/the-departure-elisabeth-france-for-spain-after-1858-eugene-isabeyFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989877/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Portrait of Doge Marino Grimani (1556-1618 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Pietro Malombra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151067/image-face-person-fabricFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
The Works of Publius Virgilius Maro: Translated, Adorned with Sculpture, and illustrated with Annotations
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8209286/photo-image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of Christine of France, Dowager Duchess and Regent of Savoy (1640s (Baroque)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136171/image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Ferdinand II. De'Medici (1610-1670), Archduke of Tuscany, 1673 by justus sustermans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18955745/image-person-classic-artFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Portrait of Pieter Six with a Servant Bearing Hunting Booty, 1677 by caspar netscher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951104/image-person-classic-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Study for a Portrait of a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613462/study-for-portrait-womanFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Stadhouder William IV, Prince of Orange (after 1734) by Philip van Dijk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156238/stadhouder-william-iv-prince-orange-after-1734-philip-van-dijkFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
A Procurator of Saint Mark's (c. 1575/1585) by Jacopo Tintoretto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9995103/procurator-saint-marks-c-15751585-jacopo-tintorettoFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of an Alderman of the City of Paris (1640-1659 (Baroque)) by Phillippe de Champaigne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136163/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871675/surprise-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Don Antonio Noriega (1801) by Francisco Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030370/don-antonio-noriega-1801-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain license
Kandinsky quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887747/kandinsky-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Portrait of Maria Clementina Sobieska (ca. 1719) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123417/portrait-maria-clementina-sobieska-ca-1719-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bust Portrait of a Young Man (so-called Samuel Pepys). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651060/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Livio Odescalchi (1676-1677 (Baroque)) by Jakob Ferdinand Voet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136423/portrait-livio-odescalchi-1676-1677-baroque-jakob-ferdinand-voetFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837624/dont-blink-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of the Holy Roman Emperor Francis II (1811) by Johann Peter Krafft
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125389/portrait-the-holy-roman-emperor-francis-1811-johann-peter-krafftFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Sir Ralph Bankes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552821/sir-ralph-bankesFree Image from public domain license