rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Baldassare Vandergoes before the Port of Ancona (1655-1660 (Baroque)) by Luigi Primo
Save
Edit Image
painting public domainfacepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitclothing
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Margherita, Wife of Baldassare Vandergoes (1655-60 (Baroque)) by Luigi Primo
Portrait of Margherita, Wife of Baldassare Vandergoes (1655-60 (Baroque)) by Luigi Primo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136002/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Prince Rupert (ca. 1667 (Baroque)) by Peter Lely and Workshop of Peter Lely
Portrait of Prince Rupert (ca. 1667 (Baroque)) by Peter Lely and Workshop of Peter Lely
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136287/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Charles, Prince of Lorraine (1660 (Baroque)) by French
Portrait of Charles, Prince of Lorraine (1660 (Baroque)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136337/portrait-charles-prince-lorraine-1660-baroque-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Head of a Boy (1660-1669 (Baroque)) by Jan de Bray
Head of a Boy (1660-1669 (Baroque)) by Jan de Bray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136309/head-boy-1660-1669-baroque-jan-brayFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Hamman von Holzhausen (1467-1536), 1529 by conrad faber von kreuznach
Portrait of Hamman von Holzhausen (1467-1536), 1529 by conrad faber von kreuznach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986874/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Noble Boy in Oriental Costume (1730-1758 (Baroque)) by Agostino Masucci
Portrait of a Noble Boy in Oriental Costume (1730-1758 (Baroque)) by Agostino Masucci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136643/image-flower-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prince Maurits with His Horse and Groom (1624 (Baroque)) by Adriaen van Nieulandt the younger
Prince Maurits with His Horse and Groom (1624 (Baroque)) by Adriaen van Nieulandt the younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135994/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Man Wearing the Order of the Golden Fleece (ca. 1680-85) by Style of Adam de Clerck and German
Portrait of a Man Wearing the Order of the Golden Fleece (ca. 1680-85) by Style of Adam de Clerck and German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136346/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Old Woman with Distaff (ca. 1690 (Baroque)) by Italian
Old Woman with Distaff (ca. 1690 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136409/old-woman-with-distaff-ca-1690-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Doge Marino Grimani (1556-1618 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Pietro Malombra
Portrait of Doge Marino Grimani (1556-1618 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Pietro Malombra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151067/image-face-person-fabricFree Image from public domain license
Woman in hoodie , editable oil painting
Woman in hoodie , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView license
Rustic Scene (1660-1731 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Giovanni Camillo Sagrestani
Rustic Scene (1660-1731 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Giovanni Camillo Sagrestani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136320/rustic-scene-1660-1731-baroque-attributed-giovanni-camillo-sagrestaniFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Man (2nd half 16th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
Portrait of a Man (2nd half 16th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151012/portrait-man-2nd-half-16th-century-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Penitent Magdelene (1645-1655 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Francesco Furini
Penitent Magdelene (1645-1655 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Francesco Furini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151494/penitent-magdelene-1645-1655-baroque-workshop-francesco-furiniFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of the Holy Roman Emperor Joseph I (1678-1711) (ca. 1705) by German and Austrian
Portrait of the Holy Roman Emperor Joseph I (1678-1711) (ca. 1705) by German and Austrian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136507/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Gentleman with a Dog (1560-1565 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Battista Moroni
Portrait of a Gentleman with a Dog (1560-1565 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Battista Moroni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150530/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Christine of France, Dowager Duchess and Regent of Savoy (1640s (Baroque)) by French
Portrait of Christine of France, Dowager Duchess and Regent of Savoy (1640s (Baroque)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136171/image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of P. Lenéve, Alderman of Norwich (1656-1658 (Baroque)) by Peter Lely
Portrait of P. Lenéve, Alderman of Norwich (1656-1658 (Baroque)) by Peter Lely
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136279/portrait-leneve-alderman-norwich-1656-1658-baroque-peter-lelyFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Magnanimity of Scipio (1650-1700 (Baroque)) by Italian
The Magnanimity of Scipio (1650-1700 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136235/the-magnanimity-scipio-1650-1700-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715463/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Marcantonio Chigi-Zondadari (late 17th-early 18th century (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Portrait of Marcantonio Chigi-Zondadari (late 17th-early 18th century (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151539/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Head of an Old Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Rembrandt van Rijn
Head of an Old Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136075/head-old-man-1635-1640-baroque-workshop-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain license