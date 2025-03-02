rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Countess Teresa Dudley di Carpegna (1654 (Baroque)) by Justus Sustermans
Save
Edit Image
portraitflorencepublic domain artwoman paintingpublic domain oil paintingvintage oil paintingbaroque period fashioncountess
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of Ferdinand II. De'Medici (1610-1670), Archduke of Tuscany, 1673 by justus sustermans
Portrait of Ferdinand II. De'Medici (1610-1670), Archduke of Tuscany, 1673 by justus sustermans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18955745/image-person-classic-artFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Portrait of a Child Prince (ca. 1610 (?) (Baroque)) by Florentine
Portrait of a Child Prince (ca. 1610 (?) (Baroque)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135763/portrait-child-prince-ca-1610-baroque-florentineFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871675/surprise-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Mattias de' Medici (c. 1660) by Anonymous Artist and Justus Sustermans
Mattias de' Medici (c. 1660) by Anonymous Artist and Justus Sustermans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10013610/mattias-de-medici-c-1660-anonymous-artist-and-justus-sustermansFree Image from public domain license
Surprise email header template, editable text & design
Surprise email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837614/surprise-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Ferdinand II de' Medici, Son of Cosimo II, Husband of Vittoria della Rovere (17th century) by Style of Justus Sustermans
Ferdinand II de' Medici, Son of Cosimo II, Husband of Vittoria della Rovere (17th century) by Style of Justus Sustermans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151395/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Instagram story template, editable text & design
Surprise Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872710/surprise-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Giovanna Bagnara (?) (ca. 1739) by Pierre Subleyras
Portrait of Giovanna Bagnara (?) (ca. 1739) by Pierre Subleyras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123512/portrait-giovanna-bagnara-ca-1739-pierre-subleyrasFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Twitter ad template, customizable design
Surprise Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837638/surprise-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1780-1789 (Baroque)) by Italian
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1780-1789 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136701/portrait-lady-ca-1780-1789-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Surprise blog banner template, editable text & design
Surprise blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872709/surprise-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Vittoria della Rovere, Wife of Ferdinand II de' Medici (17th century) by Style of Justus Sustermans
Vittoria della Rovere, Wife of Ferdinand II de' Medici (17th century) by Style of Justus Sustermans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151448/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Portrait of Margherita, Wife of Baldassare Vandergoes (1655-60 (Baroque)) by Luigi Primo
Portrait of Margherita, Wife of Baldassare Vandergoes (1655-60 (Baroque)) by Luigi Primo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136002/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
PNG Female dress illustration renaissance clothing.
PNG Female dress illustration renaissance clothing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15481342/png-female-dress-illustration-renaissance-clothingView license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of Marcantonio Chigi-Zondadari (late 17th-early 18th century (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Portrait of Marcantonio Chigi-Zondadari (late 17th-early 18th century (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151539/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait Bust of a Woman in Friesian Costume (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Dutch
Portrait Bust of a Woman in Friesian Costume (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Dutch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136031/portrait-bust-woman-friesian-costume-ca-1640-baroque-dutchFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template
Classic collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599386/classic-collection-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Justinian von Holzhausen, ca. 1735 – 1745 by german master around 1740/1750
Portrait of Justinian von Holzhausen, ca. 1735 – 1745 by german master around 1740/1750
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950207/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Portrait of a Lady of the Court as a Shepherdess (ca. 1628 (Baroque)) by Gerrit van Honthorst and Workshop of Gerrit van…
Portrait of a Lady of the Court as a Shepherdess (ca. 1628 (Baroque)) by Gerrit van Honthorst and Workshop of Gerrit van…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135949/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Portrait of a Woman in an Armchair, ca. 1642 – 1645 by jan cornelisz. verspronck
Portrait of a Woman in an Armchair, ca. 1642 – 1645 by jan cornelisz. verspronck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982167/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a Lady, 1632 by michiel van miereveld
Portrait of a Lady, 1632 by michiel van miereveld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981263/portrait-lady-1632-michiel-van-miereveldFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837624/dont-blink-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of Margaretha Völker, née Holzhausen, 1588 by unknown, 16th century;
Portrait of Margaretha Völker, née Holzhausen, 1588 by unknown, 16th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940655/portrait-margaretha-volker-nee-holzhausen-1588-unknown-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
PNG Female dress illustration clothing costume.
PNG Female dress illustration clothing costume.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15480156/png-female-dress-illustration-clothing-costumeView license
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837616/old-masters-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Christine of France, Dowager Duchess and Regent of Savoy (1640s (Baroque)) by French
Portrait of Christine of France, Dowager Duchess and Regent of Savoy (1640s (Baroque)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136171/image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Cat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058741/cat-woman-with-pearl-earring-sticker-editable-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cosimo II de' Medici (1590–1621), Grand Duke of Tuscany
Cosimo II de' Medici (1590–1621), Grand Duke of Tuscany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8251122/cosimo-de-medici-1590-1621-grand-duke-tuscanyFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul Twitter ad template, customizable design
Eyes are window soul Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837635/eyes-are-window-soul-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1760-1769 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Pietro Longhi
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1760-1769 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Pietro Longhi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136657/portrait-lady-ca-1760-1769-baroque-attributed-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain license