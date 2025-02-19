Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternsartvintagecoconutdesignpublic domainmetalshellDrinking Cup (Bratina) (1660-1690 (early Modern)) by RussianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1065 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1598 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vibrant pink watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15701059/editable-vibrant-pink-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseKovsh with Sirin (1908-1917) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129664/kovsh-with-sirin-1908-1917-orest-fedorovich-kurliukovFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant pink watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15701110/editable-vibrant-pink-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseTeapot (ca. 1880) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukov and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128738/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064538/surfing-facebook-post-templateView licenseKovsh with Banqueting Scene (1908-1917) by Peter Carl Fabergéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129704/kovsh-with-banqueting-scene-1908-1917-peter-carl-fabergeFree Image from public domain licenseSave the ocean Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12399247/save-the-ocean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBowl with Judah and Lion Surrounded by Scenes from the Book of Esther (ca. 1690 (Early Modern)) by Russian and Copy after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136446/photo-image-lion-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSea life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12400114/sea-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129671/kovsh-1908-1917-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064534/surfing-club-facebook-post-templateView licenseMarriage Kovsh (1880s) by Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129049/marriage-kovsh-1880s-fedor-ivanovich-ruckertFree Image from public domain licenseResort hotel Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18430697/resort-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseKovsh with Miniature: The Boyar (1908-1917) by Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert and Peter Carl Fabergéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129673/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wristwatch, editable accessory remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709373/luxury-wristwatch-editable-accessory-remixView licenseBowl (2nd half 18th century) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123757/bowl-2nd-half-18th-century-russianFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wristwatch, editable accessory remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709367/luxury-wristwatch-editable-accessory-remixView licenseDrinking Cup (Bratina) (ca. 1650-1670 (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136109/drinking-cup-bratina-ca-1650-1670-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license3D editable shells by the beach remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12413712/editable-shells-the-beach-remixView licensePectoral (Encolpion) (17th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137301/pectoral-encolpion-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseGold palm leaf background, botanical border black, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814366/gold-palm-leaf-background-botanical-border-black-editable-designView licenseKovsh: Two Women (1908-1917) by Style of Fedor Ivanovich Rückert and Peter Carl Fabergéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129699/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseGold palm leaf background, botanical border beige, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826961/gold-palm-leaf-background-botanical-border-beige-editable-designView licenseDrinking Bowl (Korchik) (17th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135843/drinking-bowl-korchik-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage palm tree illustrations collection, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16855309/vintage-palm-tree-illustrations-collection-editable-element-setView licenseBeaker with Images of Moscow Landmarks (ca. 1907) by Peter Carl Fabergé and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129357/photo-image-patterns-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensesea shell set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138360/sea-shell-set-editable-design-elementView licenseDrinking Cup (Bratina) (1660-1700 (Baroque)) by Russian and Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136334/drinking-cup-bratina-1660-1700-baroque-russian-and-germanFree Image from public domain licenseJungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721157/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo-handled Bowl (1908-1917) by Firm of Maria V Semenovahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129690/two-handled-bowl-1908-1917-firm-maria-semenovaFree Image from public domain licensesea shell set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138056/sea-shell-set-editable-design-elementView licenseKovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129688/kovsh-1908-1917-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain licensesea shell set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138359/sea-shell-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSandpiper Kovsh (1908-1917) by Sixth Moscow Artelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129670/sandpiper-kovsh-1908-1917-sixth-moscow-artelFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKovsh (1899-1903) by Grachev Brothershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129496/kovsh-1899-1903-grachev-brothersFree Image from public domain licenseRetro landscape borders design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186954/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseCasket (late 17th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136410/casket-late-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseRetro landscape borders design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16187447/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseSpoon (2nd half 19th century) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126794/spoon-2nd-half-19th-century-russianFree Image from public domain license