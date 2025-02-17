Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagedark flowerslandscape paintingpublic domain floraldark flower artflower landscape painting public domainlandscaperose paintingsdark paintingFlowers by a Pond with Frogs (1670-1679 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe ReccoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 642 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 963 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRed rose pattern background, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683966/red-rose-pattern-background-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseA Vase of Flowers (1625-1650 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Giacomo Reccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151440/vase-flowers-1625-1650-baroque-attributed-giacomo-reccoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor red rose desktop wallpaper, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683969/watercolor-red-rose-desktop-wallpaper-editable-flower-designView licenseGinger Pot wit Anemones (c. 1900 - c. 1923) by George Hendrik Breitnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13733203/ginger-pot-wit-anemones-c-1900-1923-george-hendrik-breitnerFree Image from public domain licenseRed rose pattern, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683967/red-rose-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseA Hanging Bouquet of Flowers (probably 1665/1670) by Abraham Mignonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014190/hanging-bouquet-flowers-probably-16651670-abraham-mignonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061887/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseStill Life of Fruit and Nutshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613986/still-life-fruit-and-nutsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048735/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseGamepiece with a Dead Heron (1695) by Jan Weenix.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3069143/gamepiece-with-dead-heron-1695-jan-weenixFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor yellow hollyhocks pattern background, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684030/watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-pattern-background-editable-flower-designView licenseThe Rest on the Flight into Egypt (1730-1735 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Zaishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136638/the-rest-the-flight-into-egypt-1730-1735-baroque-giuseppe-zaisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blooming black flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15282514/editable-blooming-black-flower-design-element-setView licensePink and white flowers with leaves. Watercolour.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966960/pink-and-white-flowers-with-leaves-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette black rose design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598877/editable-coquette-black-rose-design-element-setView licenseThe stars are actually pollen that shine in the light of my flash. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3371621/free-photo-image-amphibian-animal-blossomFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower round frame, editable watercolor rose designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684103/red-flower-round-frame-editable-watercolor-rose-designView licenseStill Life with Flowers, Grapes, and Small Game Birds (c. 1615) by Frans Snydershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10005294/image-rose-animal-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor rose flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684101/watercolor-rose-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseCaptives. Etching by P. Aquila after Annibale Carracci.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13991721/captives-etching-aquila-after-annibale-carracciFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061889/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseStill Life with Chinese Bowl and Vase of Flowers (1635-1638 (Baroque)) by Isaak Soreauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136091/image-flowers-fruit-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor rose designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684099/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-rose-designView licenseTwo plant cultivars: florist's cyclamens and mixed primulas. Chromolithograph, c. 1890.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964467/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor rose designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684098/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-rose-designView licenseAzalea.Azaleas are flowering shrubs comprising two of the eight subgenera of the genus Rhododendron: . Azaleas bloom in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025185/photo-image-flower-plant-floralFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor red rose oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684105/watercolor-red-rose-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseSaint Paul the Hermit (ca.1638 (Baroque)) by Jusepe de Riberahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136023/saint-paul-the-hermit-ca1638-baroque-jusepe-riberaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor red rose designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684102/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-red-rose-designView licenseSusannah and the Elders (ca. 1700-1727 (late Baroque)) by Giuseppe Bartolomeo Chiarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136481/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blooming black flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15282441/editable-blooming-black-flower-design-element-setView licenseA violet flower spreading its petals against a desaturated background. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3301217/free-photo-image-anemone-animal-blossomFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blooming black flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15282375/editable-blooming-black-flower-design-element-setView licenseStill Life with Zinnias in a green Jar (1910) by Floris Versterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734618/still-life-with-zinnias-green-jar-1910-floris-versterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor colorful flower backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683605/editable-watercolor-colorful-flower-backgroundView licenseStill Life with Zinnias in a green Jar (1910) by Floris Verster. Original public domain image from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093291/image-plant-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseColorful flower desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683606/colorful-flower-desktop-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseVaas met anemonen (c. 1907 - c. 1935) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13757089/vaas-met-anemonen-c-1907-1935-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blooming black flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15282374/editable-blooming-black-flower-design-element-setView licenseLandscape of the Roman "Compagna" (ca. 1700-1740 (Baroque)) by Jan Frans van Bloemenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136472/image-sky-person-treesFree Image from public domain license