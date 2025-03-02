rawpixel
Portrait of a Man (ca. 1700 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Gaulli
oil portraitvintage portraits womenmen portrait paintingfacepersonartmanvintage
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Portrait of Pope Alexander VII (Fabio Chigi) (ca. 1667 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Giovanni Battista Gaulli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136173/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614069/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain license
Editable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Sacrifice of Polyxena at the Tomb of Achilles (ca. 1735 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Pittoni the younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136645/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Portrait of a Lady (1723-1727 (Baroque)) by Agostino Masucci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136647/portrait-lady-1723-1727-baroque-agostino-masucciFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Alexander the Great Cutting the Gordian Knot (ca. 1718-1719 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Paolo Panini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136598/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Portrait of a Noble Boy in Oriental Costume (1730-1758 (Baroque)) by Agostino Masucci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136643/image-flower-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Magnanimity of Scipio (1650-1700 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136235/the-magnanimity-scipio-1650-1700-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
Old Woman with Distaff (ca. 1690 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136409/old-woman-with-distaff-ca-1690-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Half-length of an Old Man (ca. 1740 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136634/half-length-old-man-ca-1740-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Portrait of Livio Odescalchi (1676-1677 (Baroque)) by Jakob Ferdinand Voet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136423/portrait-livio-odescalchi-1676-1677-baroque-jakob-ferdinand-voetFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Cleansing of the Temple (ca. 1712-1714 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Passeri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136561/the-cleansing-the-temple-ca-1712-1714-baroque-giuseppe-passeriFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Scipio Africanus Freeing Massiva (1719-1721 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136613/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (ca. 1610-1620 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135766/portrait-gentleman-ca-1610-1620-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Knight of Malta (1639-1700 (Baroque)) by Jakob Ferdinand Voet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136142/portrait-knight-malta-1639-1700-baroque-jakob-ferdinand-voetFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Pope Clement X (1590–1676) by Giovanni Battista Gaulli (Il Baciccio) (Italian, Genoa 1639–1709 Rome)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614001/image-pope-line-artFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Seated Young Man, ca. 1651 – 1655 by jan cornelisz. verspronck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984475/portrait-seated-young-man-ca-1651-1655-jan-cornelisz-verspronckFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView license
Portrait of a Man (with his Wife) (1647 (Baroque)) by Hendrick Bloemaert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136196/portrait-man-with-his-wife-1647-baroque-hendrick-bloemaertFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView license
Genre Scene (1760-1800 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Paolo Mondali
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136683/genre-scene-1760-1800-baroque-workshop-paolo-mondaliFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Ceccarini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136665/portrait-noblewoman-ca-1750-baroque-sebastiano-ceccariniFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Pope Clement XIII (1759 (Baroque)) by Anton Raphael Mengs and Workshop of Anton Raphael Mengs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136689/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license