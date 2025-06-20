Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingart oil paintingfacepersonartpublic domainpaintingitalySusannah and the Elders (ca. 1700-1727 (late Baroque)) by Giuseppe Bartolomeo ChiariOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 993 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1488 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView licenseThe Cleansing of the Temple (ca. 1712-1714 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Passerihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136561/the-cleansing-the-temple-ca-1712-1714-baroque-giuseppe-passeriFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBathsheba at Her Bath by Giuseppe Bartolomeo Chiarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184899/image-boucher-rococo-toiletFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseThe Martyrdom of the Blessed Signoretto Alliata (ca. 1794-1796 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Cadeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136699/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseJudith Decapitating Holofernes (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Trophime Bigothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136028/judith-decapitating-holofernes-ca-1640-baroque-trophime-bigotFree Image from public domain licenseEye test Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775722/eye-test-facebook-post-templateView licenseA Miracle of St. Nicholas of Bari (1770-1779 (Baroque)) by Francesco Pascuccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136710/miracle-st-nicholas-bari-1770-1779-baroque-francesco-pascucciFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Adoration of the Magihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8209223/the-adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of a Man (ca. 1700 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Gaullihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136476/portrait-man-ca-1700-baroque-giovanni-battista-gaulliFree Image from public domain licenseWine of Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761401/wine-italy-poster-templateView licenseThe Magnanimity of Scipio (1650-1700 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136235/the-magnanimity-scipio-1650-1700-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseSaint Agatha Attended by Saint Peter and an Angel in Prison (ca. 1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Alessandro Turchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135955/image-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLip filer injections Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774984/lip-filer-injections-facebook-post-templateView licenseFlight of the Holy Family into Egypt (1647 (Baroque)) by Jacob Jordaens the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136204/image-horse-cow-angelFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775815/eyelash-extension-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Lady (1723-1727 (Baroque)) by Agostino Masuccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136647/portrait-lady-1723-1727-baroque-agostino-masucciFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Deposition from the Cross (ca. 1712 (Baroque)) by Johann Michael Rottmayrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136545/the-deposition-from-the-cross-ca-1712-baroque-johann-michael-rottmayrFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseThe Adoration of the Shepherds by Carlo Marattihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924708/the-adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseThe Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Odazzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136599/the-rest-the-flight-into-egypt-ca-1720-1730-baroque-giovanni-odazziFree Image from public domain licenseSummer lipstick collection Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098275/summer-lipstick-collection-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Adoration of the Magihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8165913/the-adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain licenseSummer lipstick collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098276/summer-lipstick-collection-poster-templateView licenseThe Adoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1700-1748 (Baroque)) by Stellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136486/the-adoration-the-shepherds-ca-1700-1748-baroque-stellaFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseThe Flagellation (1575-1603 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Filippo Bellinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151238/the-flagellation-1575-1603-renaissance-attributed-filippo-belliniFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseThe Abduction of Deianira (ca. 1730-1767 (Baroque)) by Stefano Pozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136620/the-abduction-deianira-ca-1730-1767-baroque-stefano-pozziFree Image from public domain licenseSummer lipstick collection blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098277/summer-lipstick-collection-blog-banner-templateView licensePerseus Rescuing Andromeda (1594/95) by Cavaliere d Arpino Giuseppe Cesarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799355/perseus-rescuing-andromeda-159495-cavaliere-arpino-giuseppe-cesariFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509195/restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChrist and the Tribute Money (ca. 1618-1620 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fetti and Copy after Titianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135889/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license