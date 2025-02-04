rawpixel
Reclining River Nymph, Arethusa (1700-1720 (Baroque)) by Francesco Bertos
facepersonartmarblepublic domainwomanstatueriver
Allegorical Groups Representing the Four Parts of the World: Africa (ca. 1710-1725 (Late Baroque)) by Francesco Bertos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136522/photo-image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Allegorical Groupings Representing the Four Parts of the World: Asia (ca. 1710-1725 (Late baroque)) by Francesco Bertos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136524/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Allegorical Figure or Muse (1725-1769) by Antonio Gai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123523/allegorical-figure-muse-1725-1769-antonio-gaiFree Image from public domain license
Allegorical Group Representing the Four Parts of the World: Europe (ca. 1710-1725 (Late Baroque)) by Francesco Bertos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136533/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Allegorical Groups Representing the Four Parts of the World: America (ca. 1710-1725 (Late Baroque)) by Francesco Bertos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136523/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Allegory of Harmony and Peace (1725-1769) by Antonio Gai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123521/allegory-harmony-and-peace-1725-1769-antonio-gaiFree Image from public domain license
Urania, Muse of Astronomy (1725-1769) by Antonio Gai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123525/urania-muse-astronomy-1725-1769-antonio-gaiFree Image from public domain license
Saint Sebastian (1680-1700 (Baroque)) by Dominicus Stainhart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136429/saint-sebastian-1680-1700-baroque-dominicus-stainhartFree Image from public domain license
Hercules and Cacus (ca. 1700 (Baroque)) by Italian, After Giambologna and After Roman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136503/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Satyr and Nymph (18th century) by After Claude Michel Clodion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123277/satyr-and-nymph-18th-century-after-claude-michel-clodionFree Image from public domain license
Acteaon and His Hounds (1630-1639 (Baroque)) by Francesco Fanelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136077/acteaon-and-his-hounds-1630-1639-baroque-francesco-fanelliFree Image from public domain license
The Farnese Hercules (ca. 1650 (Baroque)) by Italian, After Glykon of Athens and After Lysippos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134311/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Naked woman sculpture, Arethusa (ca. 1851–1852) by Claude–Marie Ferrier. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2586362/free-illustration-image-statue-greek-sculptureFree Image from public domain license
Two Women Wrestling (1675-1690 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Ferdinando Tacca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136411/two-women-wrestling-1675-1690-baroque-workshop-ferdinando-taccaFree Image from public domain license
La Pensée (1877/1891) by Henri Michel Antoine Chapu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048059/pensee-18771891-henri-michel-antoine-chapuFree Image from public domain license
Allegory of Knowledge of Things (1725-1769) by Antonio Gai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123516/allegory-knowledge-things-1725-1769-antonio-gaiFree Image from public domain license
Architecture (18th-19th century) by Copy after Giambologna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123758/architecture-18th-19th-century-copy-after-giambolognaFree Image from public domain license
Nereid Reclining on a Wave (1st half 20th century) by Hans Schuler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129527/nereid-reclining-wave-1st-half-20th-century-hans-schulerFree Image from public domain license
Mourning Virgin (2nd half 17th century (Baroque)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136256/mourning-virgin-2nd-half-17th-century-baroque-germanFree Image from public domain license
Statuette with Cupid Borne by the Three Graces (18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156168/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license