rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Cleansing of the Temple (ca. 1712-1714 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Passeri
Save
Edit Image
baroque paintingpublic domain rome ancientbiblicalancient romerome paintingpublic domain biblicalbaroque woman artistbaroque art public domain
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The Appearance of a Female Martyr (?), ca. 1730 by pietro antonio magatti
The Appearance of a Female Martyr (?), ca. 1730 by pietro antonio magatti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938997/the-appearance-female-martyr-ca-1730-pietro-antonio-magattiFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032017/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Susannah and the Elders (ca. 1700-1727 (late Baroque)) by Giuseppe Bartolomeo Chiari
Susannah and the Elders (ca. 1700-1727 (late Baroque)) by Giuseppe Bartolomeo Chiari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136481/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Facebook story template
Ancient art exhibition Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13031947/ancient-art-exhibition-facebook-story-templateView license
A Miracle of St. Nicholas of Bari (1770-1779 (Baroque)) by Francesco Pascucci
A Miracle of St. Nicholas of Bari (1770-1779 (Baroque)) by Francesco Pascucci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136710/miracle-st-nicholas-bari-1770-1779-baroque-francesco-pascucciFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition blog banner template
Ancient art exhibition blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032126/ancient-art-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView license
Brennus wirft seinen Schwert in die Waage, null by giuseppe passeri
Brennus wirft seinen Schwert in die Waage, null by giuseppe passeri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980054/brennus-wirft-seinen-schwert-die-waage-null-giuseppe-passeriFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Restaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Christ and the Samaritan Woman at the Well
Christ and the Samaritan Woman at the Well
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205813/christ-and-the-samaritan-woman-the-wellFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template
Painting class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730263/painting-class-poster-templateView license
Judith Displays the Head of Holofernes, ca. 1593 by abraham bloemaert
Judith Displays the Head of Holofernes, ca. 1593 by abraham bloemaert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946888/judith-displays-the-head-holofernes-ca-1593-abraham-bloemaertFree Image from public domain license
Editable classical heritage design element set
Editable classical heritage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15440206/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView license
Das Martyrium des Heiligen Stephanus, null by jacob jordaens
Das Martyrium des Heiligen Stephanus, null by jacob jordaens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954714/das-martyrium-des-heiligen-stephanus-null-jacob-jordaensFree Image from public domain license
Editable funky Greek statue design element set
Editable funky Greek statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368354/editable-funky-greek-statue-design-element-setView license
The Archangels Gabriel, Michael and Raphael (recto); sketches of figures (verso)
The Archangels Gabriel, Michael and Raphael (recto); sketches of figures (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8209239/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month, editable poster template
Women's history month, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18113806/womens-history-month-editable-poster-templateView license
The Judgment of Solomon
The Judgment of Solomon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8209206/the-judgment-solomonFree Image from public domain license
Self affirmation Facebook post template
Self affirmation Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826394/self-affirmation-facebook-post-templateView license
Christ Washing St Peter's Feet, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
Christ Washing St Peter's Feet, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956046/christ-washing-peters-feet-1501-hans-holbein-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The Ecstacy of the Blessed Giacinta Marescotti
The Ecstacy of the Blessed Giacinta Marescotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8209254/the-ecstacy-the-blessed-giacinta-marescottiFree Image from public domain license
Kandinsky quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Kandinsky quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887747/kandinsky-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
The Flagellation, 1599 by johann rottenhammer
The Flagellation, 1599 by johann rottenhammer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937641/the-flagellation-1599-johann-rottenhammerFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221539/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Deposition from the Cross (ca. 1712 (Baroque)) by Johann Michael Rottmayr
The Deposition from the Cross (ca. 1712 (Baroque)) by Johann Michael Rottmayr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136545/the-deposition-from-the-cross-ca-1712-baroque-johann-michael-rottmayrFree Image from public domain license
Raise your voice Facebook post template
Raise your voice Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826422/raise-your-voice-facebook-post-templateView license
Christ and the Centurion (recto); Figure Waving to Departing Ship (verso).
Christ and the Centurion (recto); Figure Waving to Departing Ship (verso).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328715/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template
Art & History class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView license
The Nativity
The Nativity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8209211/the-nativityFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template
Art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The Virgin Immaculate with the Christ Child in Glory (recto); Rinaldo and Armida (verso)
The Virgin Immaculate with the Christ Child in Glory (recto); Rinaldo and Armida (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8209283/image-christ-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
Moses Striking the Rock, 1611 by abraham bloemaert
Moses Striking the Rock, 1611 by abraham bloemaert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936582/moses-striking-the-rock-1611-abraham-bloemaertFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hamlet and Horatio in the Churchyard, 1868 by victor müller
Hamlet and Horatio in the Churchyard, 1868 by victor müller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980032/hamlet-and-horatio-the-churchyard-1868-victor-mullerFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
The Visitation, ca. 1710 – 1720 by giuseppe maria crespi
The Visitation, ca. 1710 – 1720 by giuseppe maria crespi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954144/the-visitation-ca-1710-1720-giuseppe-maria-crespiFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312107/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Repentance of Peter, 1818 by wilhelm von schadow
Repentance of Peter, 1818 by wilhelm von schadow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952998/repentance-peter-1818-wilhelm-von-schadowFree Image from public domain license