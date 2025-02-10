Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagegiovanni paolo paninipublic domain rome ancientbaroque paintingalexanderclassical landscapeachilles paintingromewedding baroqueAlexander the Great at the Tomb of Achilles (ca. 1718-1719 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Paolo PaniniOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 973 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1458 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15440206/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseAlexander the Great Cutting the Gordian Knot (ca. 1718-1719 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Paolo Paninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136598/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAward laurel wreath accessories decoration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994407/award-laurel-wreath-accessories-decoration-element-set-editable-designView licenseView of the Colosseum (1747 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Paolo Paninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136662/view-the-colosseum-1747-baroque-giovanni-paolo-paniniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable funky Greek statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368354/editable-funky-greek-statue-design-element-setView licenseView of the Roman Forum (1747 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Paolo Paninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136663/view-the-roman-forum-1747-baroque-giovanni-paolo-paniniFree Image from public domain licenseTravel quote Instagram post template, fun and cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18794424/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-fun-and-cute-editable-designView licenseVestiges d'un temple de la Grece by Jean François Janinet and Giovanni Paolo Paninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10020116/image-dog-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371784/classical-music-cover-templateView licenseRuins of Ancient Rome; Temple of Concord, Temple of Antoninus and Faustina, Arch of Titus, Statue of M. Aurelius, Marcellus…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553523/image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444038/visit-rome-poster-templateView licenseDas Kolosseum und der Konstantinsbogen zu Rom, null by giovanni paolo panninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936750/das-kolosseum-und-der-konstantinsbogen-rom-null-giovanni-paolo-panniniFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281431/wedding-invite-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseThe Inside of the Pantheon at Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553738/the-inside-the-pantheon-romeFree Image from public domain licenseDeep quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631923/deep-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePeasants near Roman Ruins (1760-1800 (Baroque)) by Paolo Monaldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136681/peasants-near-roman-ruins-1760-1800-baroque-paolo-monaldiFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseImaginary View of the Roman "Campagna" (1680-1720 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Jan Frans van Bloemenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136450/image-clouds-person-treesFree Image from public domain licenseMythology podcast, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView licensePeasants near Roman Ruins (ca. 1760 (Baroque)) by Paolo Monaldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136671/peasants-near-roman-ruins-ca-1760-baroque-paolo-monaldiFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540644/italian-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseScipio Africanus Freeing Massiva (1719-1721 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136613/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreek ancient column pillar design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239449/greek-ancient-column-pillar-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseFigures in Classical Ruinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199350/figures-classical-ruinsFree Image from public domain licenseThoughts & reflection quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631936/thoughts-reflection-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseRuins of a Basilica or Mausoleumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199318/ruins-basilica-mausoleumFree Image from public domain licenseThe colosseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444055/the-colosseum-poster-templateView licenseReiterstandbild inmitten einer antiken Ruinenlandschaft, null by giovanni paolo panninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936220/image-person-art-archwayFree Image from public domain licenseSave the date Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202986/save-the-date-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePiramide van Cestius te Rome (1665) by Giovanni Battista Falda, Giovanni Battista Falda, Giovanni Giacomo de Rossi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13765947/image-dog-paper-horseFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242839/art-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseRuins, with a Statue on the Left by Giovanni Paolo Paninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330315/ruins-with-statue-the-leftFree Image from public domain licenseMusic release Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249332/music-release-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe Sacrifice of Polyxena at the Tomb of Achilles (ca. 1735 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Pittoni the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136645/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642661/art-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGiovanni Paolo Panini – Modern Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666708/giovanni-paolo-panini-modern-romeFree Image from public domain licenseThe colosseum blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823915/the-colosseum-blog-banner-templateView licenseSt. Peter Baptizing the Centurion, Cornelius (1st quarter 18th century (Renaissance)) by Alberto Carlierihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151627/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreek ancient column pillar design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239456/greek-ancient-column-pillar-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseGezicht op de ruïnes van de Piramide van Cestius, de Zuil van Constantijn en andere monumenten te Rome (1753) by Robert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13764440/image-paper-cloud-cartoonFree Image from public domain license