rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Angelica and Medoro (ca. 1720-1750 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
Save
Edit Image
baroque paintingoil paintingclassic artitaly painting public domainfacepersonartvintage
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rinaldo and Armida (1720-1750 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
Rinaldo and Armida (1720-1750 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136615/rinaldo-and-armida-1720-1750-baroque-michele-roccaFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Half-Length Figure of a Woman (ca. 1690-1710 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
Half-Length Figure of a Woman (ca. 1690-1710 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136435/half-length-figure-woman-ca-1690-1710-baroque-michele-roccaFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Death of St Gregory the Great (1670-1751 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
The Death of St Gregory the Great (1670-1751 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136374/the-death-gregory-the-great-1670-1751-baroque-michele-roccaFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
St. Gregory the Great Releasing a Soul from Purgatory (1670-1751 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
St. Gregory the Great Releasing a Soul from Purgatory (1670-1751 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136373/image-face-light-personFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Ceccarini
Portrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Ceccarini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136665/portrait-noblewoman-ca-1750-baroque-sebastiano-ceccariniFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Allegory of Summer (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Conca
Allegory of Summer (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Conca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136596/allegory-summer-ca-1720-baroque-sebastiano-concaFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template
Classic collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599386/classic-collection-poster-templateView license
Allegory of Winter (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Conca
Allegory of Winter (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Conca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136618/allegory-winter-ca-1720-baroque-sebastiano-concaFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Allegory of Autumn (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Conca
Allegory of Autumn (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Conca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136601/allegory-autumn-ca-1720-baroque-sebastiano-concaFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Joseph (ca. 1750-1800 (Baroque)) by Italian
Saint Joseph (ca. 1750-1800 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136673/saint-joseph-ca-1750-1800-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Abduction of Deianira (ca. 1730-1767 (Baroque)) by Stefano Pozzi
The Abduction of Deianira (ca. 1730-1767 (Baroque)) by Stefano Pozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136620/the-abduction-deianira-ca-1730-1767-baroque-stefano-pozziFree Image from public domain license
Classical music cover template
Classical music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371784/classical-music-cover-templateView license
The Martyrdom of the Blessed Signoretto Alliata (ca. 1794-1796 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Cades
The Martyrdom of the Blessed Signoretto Alliata (ca. 1794-1796 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Cades
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136699/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Landscape of the Roman "Compagna" (ca. 1700-1740 (Baroque)) by Jan Frans van Bloemen
Landscape of the Roman "Compagna" (ca. 1700-1740 (Baroque)) by Jan Frans van Bloemen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136472/image-sky-person-treesFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
Imaginary View of the Roman "Campagna" (1680-1720 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Jan Frans van Bloemen
Imaginary View of the Roman "Campagna" (1680-1720 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Jan Frans van Bloemen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136450/image-clouds-person-treesFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Allegory of Spring (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Conca
Allegory of Spring (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Conca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136619/allegory-spring-ca-1720-baroque-sebastiano-concaFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Odazzi
The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Odazzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136599/the-rest-the-flight-into-egypt-ca-1720-1730-baroque-giovanni-odazziFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
The Cleansing of the Temple (ca. 1712-1714 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Passeri
The Cleansing of the Temple (ca. 1712-1714 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Passeri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136561/the-cleansing-the-temple-ca-1712-1714-baroque-giuseppe-passeriFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template
Art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The Vision of Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos (1738-1800 (?) (Baroque)) by Italian
The Vision of Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos (1738-1800 (?) (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136658/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Head of Saint John the Baptist Presented to Salome (ca. 1620-1624 (Baroque)) by François de Nomé
Head of Saint John the Baptist Presented to Salome (ca. 1620-1624 (Baroque)) by François de Nomé
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135896/image-person-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Portrait of Cardinal Prospero Colonna di Sciarra (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Pompeo Girolamo Batoni
Portrait of Cardinal Prospero Colonna di Sciarra (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Pompeo Girolamo Batoni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136670/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Founding of Rome (17th century) by Italian
Founding of Rome (17th century) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135823/founding-rome-17th-century-italianFree Image from public domain license