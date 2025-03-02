rawpixel
The Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1730 (Baroque)) by Italian
baroque paintingpublic domain woman darkpublic domain artbaroque art public domainpublic domain blue paintingangelfaceperson
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532061/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1635 (Baroque)) by Guido Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135987/the-penitent-magdalene-ca-1635-baroque-guido-reniFree Image from public domain license
Relaxing music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558167/relaxing-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1725-1730 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Maria Crespi and After Guido Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136639/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099268/faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Ecstasy of Saint Francis di Paola (ca. 1700 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136473/the-ecstasy-saint-francis-paola-ca-1700-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531887/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Holy Family with Saints and Angels (1630-1640 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136050/the-holy-family-with-saints-and-angels-1630-1640-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
The Abduction of Deianira (ca. 1730-1767 (Baroque)) by Stefano Pozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136620/the-abduction-deianira-ca-1730-1767-baroque-stefano-pozziFree Image from public domain license
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089103/image-hand-angel-faceView license
A Miracle of St. Nicholas of Bari (1770-1779 (Baroque)) by Francesco Pascucci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136710/miracle-st-nicholas-bari-1770-1779-baroque-francesco-pascucciFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView license
Saint Agatha Attended by Saint Peter and an Angel in Prison (ca. 1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Alessandro Turchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135955/image-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Pray quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630748/pray-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Penitent Magdelene (1645-1655 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Francesco Furini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151494/penitent-magdelene-1645-1655-baroque-workshop-francesco-furiniFree Image from public domain license
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089104/image-hand-angel-faceView license
Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1625-1635 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Antonio Galli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135915/saint-mary-magdalene-ca-1625-1635-baroque-giovanni-antonio-galliFree Image from public domain license
Editable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView license
Old Woman with Distaff (ca. 1690 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136409/old-woman-with-distaff-ca-1690-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Odazzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136599/the-rest-the-flight-into-egypt-ca-1720-1730-baroque-giovanni-odazziFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709866/gold-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Flora's triumpf, null by gaspare diziani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986795/floras-triumpf-null-gaspare-dizianiFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537061/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Martyrdom of the Blessed Signoretto Alliata (ca. 1794-1796 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Cades
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136699/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mary Magdalene (ca. 1650 (Baroque)) by Jan Boeckhorst and Style of Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136131/image-face-skull-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Act of Violence against Two Women, 1810 – 1812 by francisco de goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936544/act-violence-against-two-women-1810-1812-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ceiling design: The Virgin Mary Handing a Rosary to a Nun, 1701 – 1800 by italian master 18th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934809/image-clouds-angels-personFree Image from public domain license
Kids book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Penitent Magdalene (first quarter 17th century) by Francesco Villamena and Francesco Vanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10002695/image-angel-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506834/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flying and Adoring Angels (1613-1614 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135925/flying-and-adoring-angels-1613-1614-baroque-domenico-fettiFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537127/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Penitent Magdalene (17th century) by Domenico Falcini, Francesco Villamena and Francesco Vanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10008695/image-face-light-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538478/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pietà (ca. 1725-1730 (Baroque)) by Francesco de Mura
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136626/pieta-ca-1725-1730-baroque-francesco-muraFree Image from public domain license