Rinaldo and Armida (1720-1750 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
Angelica and Medoro (ca. 1720-1750 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136595/angelica-and-medoro-ca-1720-1750-baroque-michele-roccaFree Image from public domain license
Allegory of Winter (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Conca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136618/allegory-winter-ca-1720-baroque-sebastiano-concaFree Image from public domain license
Half-Length Figure of a Woman (ca. 1690-1710 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136435/half-length-figure-woman-ca-1690-1710-baroque-michele-roccaFree Image from public domain license
The Death of St Gregory the Great (1670-1751 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136374/the-death-gregory-the-great-1670-1751-baroque-michele-roccaFree Image from public domain license
Allegory of Summer (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Conca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136596/allegory-summer-ca-1720-baroque-sebastiano-concaFree Image from public domain license
Das schwebende Königspaar Oberon und Titania, begleitet von weiteren Elfen, ca. 1883 by leopold von bode
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949761/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Allegory of Autumn (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Conca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136601/allegory-autumn-ca-1720-baroque-sebastiano-concaFree Image from public domain license
Allegory of Spring (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Conca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136619/allegory-spring-ca-1720-baroque-sebastiano-concaFree Image from public domain license
Omnia vincit Amor, ca. 1598 – 1599 by agostino carracci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936368/omnia-vincit-amor-ca-1598-1599-agostino-carracciFree Image from public domain license
St. Gregory the Great Releasing a Soul from Purgatory (1670-1751 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136373/image-face-light-personFree Image from public domain license
Two Putti with Garlands of Flowers, 1700 – 1800 by german master of the 18th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949866/image-flowers-person-romanticFree Image from public domain license
Rinaldo and Armida in the Enchanted Garden (ca. 1581-1611 (Late Renaissance)) by Jan Soens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151188/image-animal-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Venus and Adonis (1845) by Julien Leopold Boilly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788152/venus-and-adonis-1845-julien-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain license
Jupiter, in der Gestalt Dianas, nähert sich Kallisto, 1780 by joannes van dreght
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950295/image-clouds-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Der Heilige Borromäus verteilt Almosen, null by johann wolfgang baumgartner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985032/der-heilige-borromaus-verteilt-almosen-null-johann-wolfgang-baumgartnerFree Image from public domain license
Sleeping Infant (1641 (Baroque)) by Artus Quellinus I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136180/sleeping-infant-1641-baroque-artus-quellinusFree Image from public domain license
Venus auf dem Delphin (Mädchen mit Amor auf einem Delphin reitend), ca. 1887 by hans thoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950644/image-face-person-romanticFree Image from public domain license
Cupid carrying a fowl accompanied by a dog, and another cupid playing a trumpet (c. 1450) by Maso Finiguerra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983087/image-dog-angels-animalFree Image from public domain license
Studie zu einer stuckierten Decke, null by giovanni battista tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18957650/studie-einer-stuckierten-decke-null-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
Small Urn with Silenus (1720 (Baroque)) by Francesco Antonio Xaverio Grue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123459/small-urn-with-silenus-1720-baroque-francesco-antonio-xaverio-grueFree Image from public domain license