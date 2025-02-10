Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagebaroque paintingpublic domain rome ancientbaroque art public domainmythologyart baroqueitaly painting public domaineuropepublic domain oil paintingAlexander the Great Founding Alexandria (1736-1737 (Baroque)) by Placido CostanziOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1285 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFounding of Rome (17th century) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135823/founding-rome-17th-century-italianFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlexander the Great Cutting the Gordian Knot (ca. 1718-1719 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Paolo Paninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136598/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlexander the Great at the Tomb of Achilles (ca. 1718-1719 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Paolo Paninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136569/image-face-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Magnanimity of Scipio (1650-1700 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136235/the-magnanimity-scipio-1650-1700-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView licenseThe Vision of Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos (1738-1800 (?) (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136658/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseConstantine the Great at the Milvian Bridge (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Flemish and After Giulio Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136042/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Apotheosis of Hercules (1784 (Baroque)) by Christoph Unterbergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136722/the-apotheosis-hercules-1784-baroque-christoph-unterbergerFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licenseWisdom and Pleasure Honoring Hercules (17th century) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135863/wisdom-and-pleasure-honoring-hercules-17th-century-italianFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444038/visit-rome-poster-templateView licenseScipio Africanus Freeing Massiva (1719-1721 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136613/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242839/art-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe Martyrdom of the Blessed Signoretto Alliata (ca. 1794-1796 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Cadeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136699/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642661/art-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseImaginary View of the Roman "Campagna" (1680-1720 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Jan Frans van Bloemenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136450/image-clouds-person-treesFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795944/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseThe Abduction of Deianira (ca. 1730-1767 (Baroque)) by Stefano Pozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136620/the-abduction-deianira-ca-1730-1767-baroque-stefano-pozziFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072675/art-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAllegory of the Papacy of Clement XI (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Domenico Antonio Vaccarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072694/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseJudith Decapitating Holofernes (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Trophime Bigothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136028/judith-decapitating-holofernes-ca-1640-baroque-trophime-bigotFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057644/art-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePortrait of Pope Alexander VII (Fabio Chigi) (ca. 1667 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Giovanni Battista Gaullihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136173/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371784/classical-music-cover-templateView license"Salvator Mundi" (ca. 1630-1685 (Baroque)) by Sassoferratohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135953/salvator-mundi-ca-1630-1685-baroque-sassoferratoFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseSaint Joseph (ca. 1750-1800 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136673/saint-joseph-ca-1750-1800-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain licenseGallery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267802/gallery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape of the Roman "Compagna" (ca. 1700-1740 (Baroque)) by Jan Frans van Bloemenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136472/image-sky-person-treesFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseEsau Sells his Birthright (1511-1600 (Renaissance)) by Copy after Pedro Rovialehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150366/esau-sells-his-birthright-1511-1600-renaissance-copy-after-pedro-rovialeFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseHalf-length of an Old Man (ca. 1740 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136634/half-length-old-man-ca-1740-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license