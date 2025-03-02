rawpixel
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1760-1769 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Pietro Longhi
baroque paintingbaroque womanpietrovenice paintingblue paintingbaroque painting public domainpublic domain blue paintingface
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Music Lesson (ca. 1760 (Baroque)) by Pietro Longhi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136677/the-music-lesson-ca-1760-baroque-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain license
Self affirmation Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826394/self-affirmation-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Doge Marino Grimani (1556-1618 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Pietro Malombra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151067/image-face-person-fabricFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The Visit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613366/the-visitFree Image from public domain license
Cat with pearl earring background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058878/cat-with-pearl-earring-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Meeting by Pietro Longhi (Pietro Falca)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184802/the-meetingFree Image from public domain license
Cat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058741/cat-woman-with-pearl-earring-sticker-editable-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Temptation by Pietro Longhi (Pietro Falca)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184800/the-temptationFree Image from public domain license
Cat with pearl earring background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058676/cat-with-pearl-earring-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marriage by Marco Alvise Pitteri and Pietro Longhi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287471/marriage-marco-alvise-pitteri-and-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain license
Cat woman with pearl earring. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057637/cat-woman-with-pearl-earring-remixed-rawpixelView license
Eucharist by Marco Alvise Pitteri and Pietro Longhi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287435/eucharist-marco-alvise-pitteri-and-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain license
Cat with pearl earring art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058884/cat-with-pearl-earring-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
A woman getting out of bed in an elegant interior, with two servants about to help her get dressed, while her husband sits…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145065/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
The Letter by Pietro Longhi (Pietro Falca)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184807/the-letterFree Image from public domain license
Lady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060368/lady-with-ermine-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Penance by Marco Alvise Pitteri and Pietro Longhi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287462/penance-marco-alvise-pitteri-and-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain license
Lady with an Ermine computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060389/lady-with-ermine-computer-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Baptism by Marco Alvise Pitteri and Pietro Longhi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9309704/baptism-marco-alvise-pitteri-and-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain license
Lady with an Ermine background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060473/lady-with-ermine-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Promenade at Carlisle House (1781) by John Raphael Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9794111/the-promenade-carlisle-house-1781-john-raphael-smithFree Image from public domain license
Cat with pearl earring desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058696/cat-with-pearl-earring-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Meeting, a man bows before a seated woman at center, while couples wearing masks converse in the background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145060/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView license
Les Présents du jour de l'an by Louis Marin Bonnet and Jean Baptiste Hüet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10018262/les-presents-jour-lan-louis-marin-bonnet-and-jean-baptiste-huetFree Image from public domain license
Lady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060474/lady-with-ermine-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ha! La joli petit chien by Jean François Janinet and Nicolas Lavreince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019980/ha-joli-petit-chien-jean-francois-janinet-and-nicolas-lavreinceFree Image from public domain license
Lady with an Ermine background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060342/lady-with-ermine-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Dignitary Holding a Document
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164409/dignitary-holding-documentFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Confirmation by Marco Alvise Pitteri and Pietro Longhi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287430/confirmation-marco-alvise-pitteri-and-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Portrait of Giovanna Bagnara (?) (ca. 1739) by Pierre Subleyras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123512/portrait-giovanna-bagnara-ca-1739-pierre-subleyrasFree Image from public domain license
Cat with pearl earring desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058886/cat-with-pearl-earring-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Poodle in an 18th-century French aristocratic gown animal dress costume.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15604245/png-poodle-18th-century-french-aristocratic-gown-animal-dress-costumeView license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956270/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a Young Man with Fur Collar (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Marco Basaiti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149873/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license