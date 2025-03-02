Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagebaroque paintingbaroque womanpietrovenice paintingblue paintingbaroque painting public domainpublic domain blue paintingfacePortrait of a Lady (ca. 1760-1769 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Pietro LonghiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 964 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1446 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt gallery events poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Music Lesson (ca. 1760 (Baroque)) by Pietro Longhihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136677/the-music-lesson-ca-1760-baroque-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain licenseSelf affirmation Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826394/self-affirmation-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Doge Marino Grimani (1556-1618 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Pietro Malombrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151067/image-face-person-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseThe Visithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613366/the-visitFree Image from public domain licenseCat with pearl earring background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058878/cat-with-pearl-earring-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Meeting by Pietro Longhi (Pietro Falca)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184802/the-meetingFree Image from public domain licenseCat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058741/cat-woman-with-pearl-earring-sticker-editable-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Temptation by Pietro Longhi (Pietro Falca)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184800/the-temptationFree Image from public domain licenseCat with pearl earring background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058676/cat-with-pearl-earring-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarriage by Marco Alvise Pitteri and Pietro Longhihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287471/marriage-marco-alvise-pitteri-and-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain licenseCat woman with pearl earring. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057637/cat-woman-with-pearl-earring-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEucharist by Marco Alvise Pitteri and Pietro Longhihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287435/eucharist-marco-alvise-pitteri-and-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain licenseCat with pearl earring art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058884/cat-with-pearl-earring-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA woman getting out of bed in an elegant interior, with two servants about to help her get dressed, while her husband sits…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145065/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseThe Letter by Pietro Longhi (Pietro Falca)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184807/the-letterFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060368/lady-with-ermine-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licensePenance by Marco Alvise Pitteri and Pietro Longhihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287462/penance-marco-alvise-pitteri-and-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060389/lady-with-ermine-computer-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaptism by Marco Alvise Pitteri and Pietro Longhihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9309704/baptism-marco-alvise-pitteri-and-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060473/lady-with-ermine-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Promenade at Carlisle House (1781) by John Raphael Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9794111/the-promenade-carlisle-house-1781-john-raphael-smithFree Image from public domain licenseCat with pearl earring desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058696/cat-with-pearl-earring-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Meeting, a man bows before a seated woman at center, while couples wearing masks converse in the backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145060/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView licenseLes Présents du jour de l'an by Louis Marin Bonnet and Jean Baptiste Hüethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10018262/les-presents-jour-lan-louis-marin-bonnet-and-jean-baptiste-huetFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060474/lady-with-ermine-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHa! La joli petit chien by Jean François Janinet and Nicolas Lavreincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019980/ha-joli-petit-chien-jean-francois-janinet-and-nicolas-lavreinceFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060342/lady-with-ermine-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Dignitary Holding a Documenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164409/dignitary-holding-documentFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseConfirmation by Marco Alvise Pitteri and Pietro Longhihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287430/confirmation-marco-alvise-pitteri-and-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licensePortrait of Giovanna Bagnara (?) (ca. 1739) by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123512/portrait-giovanna-bagnara-ca-1739-pierre-subleyrasFree Image from public domain licenseCat with pearl earring desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058886/cat-with-pearl-earring-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Poodle in an 18th-century French aristocratic gown animal dress costume.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15604245/png-poodle-18th-century-french-aristocratic-gown-animal-dress-costumeView licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956270/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a Young Man with Fur Collar (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Marco Basaitihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149873/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license