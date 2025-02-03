Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain renaissancebaroque paintingcourtcourt paintingrenaissance courtbaroque art public domainrenaissance oil paintingbaroque renaissance paintingReception of Foreign Ambassadors in the Doge's Palace, Venice (ca. 1765-1780 (Baroque)) by Follower of CanalettoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 713 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1070 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseLa Piera del Bando. V. [lower right] (c. 1735/1746) by Canalettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10018235/piera-del-bando-lower-right-c-17351746-canalettoFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnnual Visit of the Doge to Santa Maria della Salute (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and Canalettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022263/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCleopatra Melting the Pearl before Antony (2nd half 17th century) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151518/cleopatra-melting-the-pearl-before-antony-2nd-half-17th-century-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseTravel quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSketch for a Large Picture in Progress, Representing Allegorically the Great Industrial Meeting of all Nations, A.D. 1851…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157777/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Doge Crowned on the Scala dei Giganti of the Ducal Palace (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and Canalettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022290/image-person-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licensePortrait of an Architect (1582-1585 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151264/portrait-architect-1582-1585-renaissance-scipione-pulzoneFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseA Festive Gathering (ca. 1163 AH/AD 1750 (Mughal)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139855/festive-gathering-ca-1163-ahad-1750-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072016/museum-blog-banner-templateView licenseGreenwich Hospital: The Painted Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421243/greenwich-hospital-the-painted-hallFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseGame of the Arrow - Mandan (1861/1869) by George Catlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045590/game-the-arrow-mandan-18611869-george-catlinFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708576/museum-poster-templateView licenseThe Last Supper, null by pieter coecke van aelsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979449/the-last-supper-null-pieter-coecke-van-aelstFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView licenseVisit of the Doge to San Zaccaria on Easter Day (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and Canalettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022140/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Petition to the Doge (1860) by Carl Ludwig Friedrich Beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128327/the-petition-the-doge-1860-carl-ludwig-friedrich-beckerFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMartyrdom of St Bartholomew, after 1435 by stefan lochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948012/martyrdom-bartholomew-after-1435-stefan-lochnerFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe abdication of Emperor Charles V in favor of his son Philip II . At Brussels, 25 October 1555, 1842 by louis gallaithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936889/image-person-art-octoberFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18151401/photo-png-golden-frame-faceFree PNG from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDepiction in the temple, null by perino del vagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936281/depiction-the-temple-null-perino-del-vagaFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072015/museum-poster-templateView licenseThe Doge Entertains Foreign Ambassadors at a Banquet (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and Canalettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022316/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBetrothal Scene, null by pordenonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959323/betrothal-scene-null-pordenoneFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072018/museum-facebook-story-templateView licenseReception by the Doge of Foreign Ambassadors in the Sala del Collegio (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022227/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072951/mona-lisa-picture-frame-editable-mockup-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDie Einführung der Künste in Deutschland durch das Christentum, ca. 1855 by philipp veithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947651/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license