rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Reception of Foreign Ambassadors in the Doge's Palace, Venice (ca. 1765-1780 (Baroque)) by Follower of Canaletto
Save
Edit Image
public domain renaissancebaroque paintingcourtcourt paintingrenaissance courtbaroque art public domainrenaissance oil paintingbaroque renaissance painting
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
La Piera del Bando. V. [lower right] (c. 1735/1746) by Canaletto
La Piera del Bando. V. [lower right] (c. 1735/1746) by Canaletto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10018235/piera-del-bando-lower-right-c-17351746-canalettoFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Annual Visit of the Doge to Santa Maria della Salute (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and Canaletto
Annual Visit of the Doge to Santa Maria della Salute (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and Canaletto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022263/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cleopatra Melting the Pearl before Antony (2nd half 17th century) by Flemish
Cleopatra Melting the Pearl before Antony (2nd half 17th century) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151518/cleopatra-melting-the-pearl-before-antony-2nd-half-17th-century-flemishFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sketch for a Large Picture in Progress, Representing Allegorically the Great Industrial Meeting of all Nations, A.D. 1851…
Sketch for a Large Picture in Progress, Representing Allegorically the Great Industrial Meeting of all Nations, A.D. 1851…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157777/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Doge Crowned on the Scala dei Giganti of the Ducal Palace (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and Canaletto
The Doge Crowned on the Scala dei Giganti of the Ducal Palace (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and Canaletto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022290/image-person-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Portrait of an Architect (1582-1585 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzone
Portrait of an Architect (1582-1585 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151264/portrait-architect-1582-1585-renaissance-scipione-pulzoneFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
A Festive Gathering (ca. 1163 AH/AD 1750 (Mughal)) by Indian
A Festive Gathering (ca. 1163 AH/AD 1750 (Mughal)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139855/festive-gathering-ca-1163-ahad-1750-mughal-indianFree Image from public domain license
Museum blog banner template
Museum blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072016/museum-blog-banner-templateView license
Greenwich Hospital: The Painted Hall
Greenwich Hospital: The Painted Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421243/greenwich-hospital-the-painted-hallFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
Game of the Arrow - Mandan (1861/1869) by George Catlin
Game of the Arrow - Mandan (1861/1869) by George Catlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045590/game-the-arrow-mandan-18611869-george-catlinFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template
Museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708576/museum-poster-templateView license
The Last Supper, null by pieter coecke van aelst
The Last Supper, null by pieter coecke van aelst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979449/the-last-supper-null-pieter-coecke-van-aelstFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView license
Visit of the Doge to San Zaccaria on Easter Day (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and Canaletto
Visit of the Doge to San Zaccaria on Easter Day (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and Canaletto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022140/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Petition to the Doge (1860) by Carl Ludwig Friedrich Becker
The Petition to the Doge (1860) by Carl Ludwig Friedrich Becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128327/the-petition-the-doge-1860-carl-ludwig-friedrich-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Martyrdom of St Bartholomew, after 1435 by stefan lochner
Martyrdom of St Bartholomew, after 1435 by stefan lochner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948012/martyrdom-bartholomew-after-1435-stefan-lochnerFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The abdication of Emperor Charles V in favor of his son Philip II . At Brussels, 25 October 1555, 1842 by louis gallait
The abdication of Emperor Charles V in favor of his son Philip II . At Brussels, 25 October 1555, 1842 by louis gallait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936889/image-person-art-octoberFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…
PNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18151401/photo-png-golden-frame-faceFree PNG from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Depiction in the temple, null by perino del vaga
Depiction in the temple, null by perino del vaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936281/depiction-the-temple-null-perino-del-vagaFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template
Museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072015/museum-poster-templateView license
The Doge Entertains Foreign Ambassadors at a Banquet (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and Canaletto
The Doge Entertains Foreign Ambassadors at a Banquet (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and Canaletto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022316/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Betrothal Scene, null by pordenone
Betrothal Scene, null by pordenone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959323/betrothal-scene-null-pordenoneFree Image from public domain license
Museum Facebook story template
Museum Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072018/museum-facebook-story-templateView license
Reception by the Doge of Foreign Ambassadors in the Sala del Collegio (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and…
Reception by the Doge of Foreign Ambassadors in the Sala del Collegio (1763/1766) by Giovanni Battista Brustolon and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022227/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072951/mona-lisa-picture-frame-editable-mockup-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Die Einführung der Künste in Deutschland durch das Christentum, ca. 1855 by philipp veit
Die Einführung der Künste in Deutschland durch das Christentum, ca. 1855 by philipp veit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947651/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license