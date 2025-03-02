Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain renaissancebaroque paintingpublic domain oil paintingitaly painting public domainbaroque woman paintingoil painting brushrenaissance oil paintingitaly painting romeAllegory of Painting (1764 (Baroque)) by Domenico CorviOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 996 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1494 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlying and Adoring Angels (1613-1614 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135925/flying-and-adoring-angels-1613-1614-baroque-domenico-fettiFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory of the Papacy of Clement XI (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Domenico Antonio Vaccarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseDish with King Candaules Exhibiting His Wife Nyssia to Gyges (ca. 1540-1550 (Renaissance)) by Domenico da Venezia and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150636/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737093/vintage-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Odazzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136599/the-rest-the-flight-into-egypt-ca-1720-1730-baroque-giovanni-odazziFree Image from public domain licenseCraft festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797396/craft-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAllegory of Autumn (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Concahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136601/allegory-autumn-ca-1720-baroque-sebastiano-concaFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseAlexander the Great Cutting the Gordian Knot (ca. 1718-1719 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Paolo Paninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136598/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseAllegory of the Element Earth (ca. 1580 (Renaissance)) by Leandro Bassanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151174/allegory-the-element-earth-ca-1580-renaissance-leandro-bassanoFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725754/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Martyrdom of the Blessed Signoretto Alliata (ca. 1794-1796 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Cadeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136699/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371784/classical-music-cover-templateView licensePortrait of an Architect (1582-1585 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151264/portrait-architect-1582-1585-renaissance-scipione-pulzoneFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622165/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Adoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1700-1748 (Baroque)) by Stellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136486/the-adoration-the-shepherds-ca-1700-1748-baroque-stellaFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal cat woman background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060623/surreal-cat-woman-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt. Agatha (ca. 1635-1645) by Francesco Furinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151469/st-agatha-ca-1635-1645-francesco-furiniFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal cat woman art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060724/surreal-cat-woman-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Abduction of Deianira (ca. 1730-1767 (Baroque)) by Stefano Pozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136620/the-abduction-deianira-ca-1730-1767-baroque-stefano-pozziFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763597/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlexander the Great and the Family of Darius (1740-1780 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Francesco Zugnohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136610/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal cat woman background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060773/surreal-cat-woman-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCupid with a Bow (17th century (Baroque)) by Follower of Guido Reni and Elisabetta Siranihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135850/image-clouds-angel-animalFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal cat woman iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060775/surreal-cat-woman-iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Ceccarinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136665/portrait-noblewoman-ca-1750-baroque-sebastiano-ceccariniFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal cat woman mobile wallpaper, aesthetic background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060725/surreal-cat-woman-mobile-wallpaper-aesthetic-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Flagellation (1575-1603 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Filippo Bellinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151238/the-flagellation-1575-1603-renaissance-attributed-filippo-belliniFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal cat woman desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060776/surreal-cat-woman-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (1522-1524 (Renaissance)) by Giulio Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150517/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal cat woman computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060727/surreal-cat-woman-computer-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAssumption of Mary, null by italian, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18958641/assumption-mary-null-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal cat woman art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060774/surreal-cat-woman-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlexander the Great Founding Alexandria (1736-1737 (Baroque)) by Placido Costanzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136650/image-dog-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseFounding of Rome (17th century) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135823/founding-rome-17th-century-italianFree Image from public domain license