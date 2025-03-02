rawpixel
A Venetian Courtyard (ca. 1770s (Baroque)) by Francesco Guardi
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Arsenal, Venice (18th century) by Copy after Francesco Guardi
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
View of St. Marks and Campanile from Canal (18th century) by Copy after Francesco Guardi
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
San Giorgio Maggiore (c. 1780) by Francesco Guardi
Pope Pius VI Descending the Throne to Take Leave of the Doge in the Hall of SS. Giovanni e Paolo, 1782 and Pontifical…
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Pontifical Ceremony in SS. Giovanni e Paolo, Venice, 1782 by Francesco Guardi
Saint Mark’s Square in Venice, ca. 1780 – 1810 by giacomo guardi
The Antechamber of the Sala del Maggior Consiglio by Francesco Guardi
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Courtyard of an Inn with Classical Ruins (ca.1621-1647 (Baroque)) by Viviano Codazzi and Domenico Gargiulo
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Francesco Guardi's View on the Cannaregio Canal, Venice (c. 1775-1780) famous painting.
The Customs House, Venice (c. 1780) by Follower of Francesco Guardi
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
La libreria. V. [upper left] (in or before 1742) by Canaletto
Venetian Kitchen Interior (ca. 1600) by Dirck de Vries
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
San Marco-venice (18th century) by After Giacomo Guardi
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Sacrifice of Polyxena at the Tomb of Achilles (ca. 1735 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Pittoni the younger
A Venetian Capriccio: A Rio Leading to a Bridge
Venice: The Dogana and Santa Maria della Salute
Capriccio with an Island, a Tower, and Houses, follower of Francesco Guardi
Capriccio with a Square Tower and Two Houses, follower of Francesco Guardi
Three Sketches of Arches (verso) by Francesco Guardi
Supper at Emmaus (1530-1540 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
