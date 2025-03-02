Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageold oil paintingcourtyardfrancesco guardipeopleartbuildingpublic domainpaintingA Venetian Courtyard (ca. 1770s (Baroque)) by Francesco GuardiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1347 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseThe Arsenal, Venice (18th century) by Copy after Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136544/the-arsenal-venice-18th-century-copy-after-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseView of St. Marks and Campanile from Canal (18th century) by Copy after Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136571/image-person-art-waterFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseSan Giorgio Maggiore (c. 1780) by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793942/san-giorgio-maggiore-c-1780-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licensePope Pius VI Descending the Throne to Take Leave of the Doge in the Hall of SS. Giovanni e Paolo, 1782 and Pontifical…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670847/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licensePontifical Ceremony in SS. Giovanni e Paolo, Venice, 1782 by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670712/pontifical-ceremony-ss-giovanni-paolo-venice-1782-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051469/art-culture-magazine-poster-templateView licenseSaint Mark’s Square in Venice, ca. 1780 – 1810 by giacomo guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18941142/saint-marks-square-venice-ca-1780-1810-giacomo-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseBe free poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778456/free-poster-templateView licenseThe Antechamber of the Sala del Maggior Consiglio by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612701/the-antechamber-the-sala-del-maggior-consiglio-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseCourtyard of an Inn with Classical Ruins (ca.1621-1647 (Baroque)) by Viviano Codazzi and Domenico Gargiulohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135912/image-horse-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseFrancesco Guardi's View on the Cannaregio Canal, Venice (c. 1775-1780) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230473/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Customs House, Venice (c. 1780) by Follower of Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793933/the-customs-house-venice-c-1780-follower-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseLa libreria. V. [upper left] (in or before 1742) by Canalettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019105/libreria-upper-left-in-before-1742-canalettoFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVenetian Kitchen Interior (ca. 1600) by Dirck de Vrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151272/venetian-kitchen-interior-ca-1600-dirck-vriesFree Image from public domain licenseWashing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseSan Marco-venice (18th century) by After Giacomo Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156027/san-marco-venice-18th-century-after-giacomo-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseThe Sacrifice of Polyxena at the Tomb of Achilles (ca. 1735 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Pittoni the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136645/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt and mental health Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206900/art-and-mental-health-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseA Venetian Capriccio: A Rio Leading to a Bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119795/venetian-capriccio-rio-leading-bridgeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206906/vintage-collection-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseVenice: The Dogana and Santa Maria della Salutehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613365/venice-the-dogana-and-santa-maria-della-saluteFree Image from public domain licenseArt podcast poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051570/art-podcast-poster-templateView licenseCapriccio with an Island, a Tower, and Houses, follower of Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240921/capriccio-with-island-tower-and-housesFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045237/love-quote-poster-templateView licenseCapriccio with a Square Tower and Two Houses, follower of Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240918/capriccio-with-square-tower-and-two-housesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13046607/vintage-vibes-poster-templateView licenseThree Sketches of Arches (verso) by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676054/three-sketches-arches-verso-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSupper at Emmaus (1530-1540 (Renaissance)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150717/supper-emmaus-1530-1540-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain license