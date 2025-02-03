rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Martyrdom of the Blessed Signoretto Alliata (ca. 1794-1796 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Cades
Save
Edit Image
angels public domainpublic domain oil paintingmartyrdom baroque paintingsbaroque paintingbaroque painting public domainangelsfaceperson
Pray quote blog banner template
Pray quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630748/pray-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
The Abduction of Deianira (ca. 1730-1767 (Baroque)) by Stefano Pozzi
The Abduction of Deianira (ca. 1730-1767 (Baroque)) by Stefano Pozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136620/the-abduction-deianira-ca-1730-1767-baroque-stefano-pozziFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Susannah and the Elders (ca. 1700-1727 (late Baroque)) by Giuseppe Bartolomeo Chiari
Susannah and the Elders (ca. 1700-1727 (late Baroque)) by Giuseppe Bartolomeo Chiari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136481/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Saint Agatha Attended by Saint Peter and an Angel in Prison (ca. 1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Alessandro Turchi
Saint Agatha Attended by Saint Peter and an Angel in Prison (ca. 1640-1645 (Baroque)) by Alessandro Turchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135955/image-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
The Cleansing of the Temple (ca. 1712-1714 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Passeri
The Cleansing of the Temple (ca. 1712-1714 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Passeri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136561/the-cleansing-the-temple-ca-1712-1714-baroque-giuseppe-passeriFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Miracle of St. Nicholas of Bari (1770-1779 (Baroque)) by Francesco Pascucci
A Miracle of St. Nicholas of Bari (1770-1779 (Baroque)) by Francesco Pascucci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136710/miracle-st-nicholas-bari-1770-1779-baroque-francesco-pascucciFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
The Magnanimity of Scipio (1650-1700 (Baroque)) by Italian
The Magnanimity of Scipio (1650-1700 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136235/the-magnanimity-scipio-1650-1700-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Judith Decapitating Holofernes (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Trophime Bigot
Judith Decapitating Holofernes (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Trophime Bigot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136028/judith-decapitating-holofernes-ca-1640-baroque-trophime-bigotFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
"Salvator Mundi" (ca. 1630-1685 (Baroque)) by Sassoferrato
"Salvator Mundi" (ca. 1630-1685 (Baroque)) by Sassoferrato
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135953/salvator-mundi-ca-1630-1685-baroque-sassoferratoFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Allegory of Painting (1764 (Baroque)) by Domenico Corvi
Allegory of Painting (1764 (Baroque)) by Domenico Corvi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136690/allegory-painting-1764-baroque-domenico-corviFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Odazzi
The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Odazzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136599/the-rest-the-flight-into-egypt-ca-1720-1730-baroque-giovanni-odazziFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
The Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1730 (Baroque)) by Italian
The Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1730 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136612/the-penitent-magdalene-ca-1730-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Editable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…
Editable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView license
The Apotheosis of Hercules (1784 (Baroque)) by Christoph Unterberger
The Apotheosis of Hercules (1784 (Baroque)) by Christoph Unterberger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136722/the-apotheosis-hercules-1784-baroque-christoph-unterbergerFree Image from public domain license
Faith Instagram post template, editable text
Faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099268/faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Vision of Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos (1738-1800 (?) (Baroque)) by Italian
The Vision of Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos (1738-1800 (?) (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136658/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Relaxing music Instagram post template, editable text
Relaxing music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558167/relaxing-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Alexander the Great Founding Alexandria (1736-1737 (Baroque)) by Placido Costanzi
Alexander the Great Founding Alexandria (1736-1737 (Baroque)) by Placido Costanzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136650/image-dog-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Founding of Rome (17th century) by Italian
Founding of Rome (17th century) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135823/founding-rome-17th-century-italianFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Perseus Rescuing Andromeda (1594/95) by Cavaliere d Arpino Giuseppe Cesari
Perseus Rescuing Andromeda (1594/95) by Cavaliere d Arpino Giuseppe Cesari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799355/perseus-rescuing-andromeda-159495-cavaliere-arpino-giuseppe-cesariFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template
Art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Flying and Adoring Angels (1613-1614 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fetti
Flying and Adoring Angels (1613-1614 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135925/flying-and-adoring-angels-1613-1614-baroque-domenico-fettiFree Image from public domain license
Have faith blog banner template
Have faith blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459720/have-faith-blog-banner-templateView license
Constantine the Great at the Milvian Bridge (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Flemish and After Giulio Romano
Constantine the Great at the Milvian Bridge (ca. 1640 (Baroque)) by Flemish and After Giulio Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136042/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Alexander the Great at the Tomb of Achilles (ca. 1718-1719 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Paolo Panini
Alexander the Great at the Tomb of Achilles (ca. 1718-1719 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Paolo Panini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136569/image-face-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Hand holding butterfly , editable oil painting
Hand holding butterfly , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790339/hand-holding-butterfly-editable-oil-paintingView license
Allegory of the Papacy of Clement XI (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Domenico Antonio Vaccaro
Allegory of the Papacy of Clement XI (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Domenico Antonio Vaccaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license