Plaque with Apollo (3rd-4th century (Late Antique)) by Byzantine and Coptic
Plaque with Satyr (3rd-4th century (Late Antique)) by Coptic and Roman Plaque with Dionysos, Ariadne, and Eros (4th-5th century (Late Antique)) by Byzantine and Coptic
Plaque with Allegorical Relief (5th-6th century (Late Antique)) by Byzantine and Coptic Jewelry Box with Dancers and Faun (4th-6th century (Late Antique)) by Byzantine and Coptic
Funerary Stele with Family Portrait (2nd-4th century AD (Late Antique)) by Coptic Circular Pyxis (5th-6th century (Late Antique)) by Byzantine
Victorious Emperor (7th century (Late Antique)) by Coptic and Byzantine
Putto (3rd-4th century (Late Antique)) by Egyptian Virgin and Child (7th-8th century (Early Medieval)) by Coptic and Byzantine
Fibula (4th century (Late Antique)) by Byzantine Menorah Token (4th-6th century (Late Antique)) by Byzantine
Chrismon Lamp (4th century (Late Antique)) by Byzantine
Plaque with Dionysos (3rd-4th century (Early Byzantine)) by Egyptian Putto and Acanthus (4th-5th century) by Egyptian
Artemis and Apollo (4th century (Late Antique)) by Roman Dish (610-613 (Late Antique)) by Byzantine
Head Ornament (6th-7th century (Late Antique)) by Byzantine Soldier (1st century BCE (?); 3rd-4th century CE (?)) by Roman
Lamp with the Raising of Lazarus (5th century (Late Antique)) by Byzantine