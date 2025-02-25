Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemedievaldragonhorsepersonartpublic domainsculpturestoneSt. George and the Dragon (12th century (Medieval)) by ByzantineOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1048 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1572 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15299614/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseInterrogation of Christ (12th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137158/interrogation-christ-12th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298526/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseCrucifixion with Daniel in the Lion's Den (13th-14th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137197/photo-image-lions-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFighting a dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664936/fighting-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseVictorious Emperor (7th century (Late Antique)) by Coptic and Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133203/victorious-emperor-7th-century-late-antique-coptic-and-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298301/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseFragment of an icon with saints (11th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137127/fragment-icon-with-saints-11th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298522/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseSt. George and the Dragon (19th century (Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137424/st-george-and-the-dragon-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval knight war fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672593/medieval-knight-war-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSaint Panteleimon (11th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137132/saint-panteleimon-11th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai vs dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663425/samurai-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCapital with Vine Scrolls, Rosettes and Mask (650-750 (Late Antique)) by Byzantine and Syrianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137010/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval war scene fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663203/medieval-war-scene-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSt. Theodore Stratelates (14th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137218/st-theodore-stratelates-14th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseMarket in medieval town fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663274/market-medieval-town-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRelief with Lion Rampant and Strapwork Ornament (10th-11th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137063/photo-image-lion-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBunny elder wizard fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664731/bunny-elder-wizard-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChrist and the Cycle of Twelve Feasts (14th century (Medieval)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137203/christ-and-the-cycle-twelve-feasts-14th-century-medieval-greekFree Image from public domain licenseWizard in forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664972/wizard-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSorrowing Adam (10th-11th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137087/sorrowing-adam-10th-11th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseHappy kid in medieval town fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663275/happy-kid-medieval-town-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseEleven Scenes from the New Testament (14th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137204/eleven-scenes-from-the-new-testament-14th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseGargoyle & dark castle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663591/gargoyle-dark-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSaint Irene (11th-12th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137125/saint-irene-11th-12th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licensePrincess & prince dancing fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663272/princess-prince-dancing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSt. George and the Dragon (13th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137198/st-george-and-the-dragon-13th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseKnight's Journey fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664378/knights-journey-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTriptych Leaf with Three Saints and Cross on the Back (late 10th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137097/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663597/medieval-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseVirgin and Child (9th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137012/virgin-and-child-9th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseDragon siege fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663052/dragon-siege-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCrucifixion (10th-11th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137040/crucifixion-10th-11th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseFallen comrades fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663291/fallen-comrades-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBaptism and Ascension of Christ (14th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137230/baptism-and-ascension-christ-14th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseThe cursed king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664552/the-cursed-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDormition of the Virgin (10th-11th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137076/dormition-the-virgin-10th-11th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseKnight fighting dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663273/knight-fighting-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTriptych Leaf with Three Saints and Cross on the Back (late 10th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137105/photo-image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license