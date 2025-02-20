Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagebronze turkeyancient coinsbyzantineancient moneymedievalcreative commonspersoncoinGold Coin (Hyperpyron) of John II Comnenus (1118-1143 (Medieval)) by ByzantineOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1124 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1686 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFighting a devil fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663453/fighting-devil-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseElectrum Coin (Trachy) of Alexis III (1195-1203 (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137200/electrum-coin-trachy-alexis-iii-1195-1203-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval knight in castle fantasy remix, editable 