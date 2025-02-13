rawpixel
Annunciation, Saint George Killing the Dragon (late 15th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView license
The Annunciation (17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137299/the-annunciation-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Great Deesis with Prophets (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137258/great-deesis-with-prophets-16th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Saint John the Evangelist Dictating to Prochorus; the Annunciation (16th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137245/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Virgin of Kazan with Saints (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137417/the-virgin-kazan-with-saints-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Saint Andrew (14th century (Medieval)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137221/saint-andrew-14th-century-medieval-greekFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Demetrius, Mercurius, and George (1st half 16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian and Formerly attributed to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137239/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
St. Nicholas (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137407/st-nicholas-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967592/good-friday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Saints George, Antipas, and Blaise (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137431/saints-george-antipas-and-blaise-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Icon of Saint George Slaying the Dragon (1792 (Modern)) by Chrysanthos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137396/icon-saint-george-slaying-the-dragon-1792-modern-chrysanthosFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724178/welcome-church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Annunciation / Saint Nicholas (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137256/annunciation-saint-nicholas-16th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724051/welcome-church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
St. Eleutherius (11th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137119/st-eleutherius-11th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967595/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Resurrection of Christ (ca. 1350-1375 (Medieval)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137223/resurrection-christ-ca-1350-1375-medieval-greekFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Five Saints with Christ (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137412/five-saints-with-christ-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724181/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Lamenting Virgin Mary (2nd half 17th century (Modern)) by Attributed to Victor of Crete
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137322/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10913940/welcome-churchView license
Fragments from Iconostasis Doors (17th century (Early Modern)) by Cypriot and Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137311/image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724072/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Triptych Icon of the Virgin and Child with Saints (10th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137099/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914168/pray-for-peaceView license
Virgin and Child with Two Angels (10th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137035/virgin-and-child-with-two-angels-10th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
Saints John the Soldier, Haralapus, and Boniface (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137430/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bakery house poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView license
Virgin and Child with Saints Jerome and John the Baptist (early 16th century (Early Modern)) by Angelos Bitzamanos and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137246/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Carol concert Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578282/carol-concert-facebook-story-templateView license
Saint Bridget (c. 1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000232/saint-bridget-c-1480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license