Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain icon novgorodpublic domain icon russianchrist portraitchristfacepersonarticonChrist Pantokrator (16th century (Early Modern)) by RussianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 876 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1313 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAscension day editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licensePresentation of the Virgin in the Temple (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137355/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTestimonial poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556464/testimonial-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHospitality of Abraham (ca. 1600 (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137289/hospitality-abraham-ca-1600-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10686639/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThree-Panel Icon with the "Deesis" (16th century (early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137271/three-panel-icon-with-the-deesis-16th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrucifixion (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137269/crucifixion-16th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257915/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseGreat Deesis with Prophets (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137258/great-deesis-with-prophets-16th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257921/jesus-christ-ascension-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint Demetrius, Mercurius, and George (1st half 16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian and Formerly attributed to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137239/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257923/jesus-christ-ascension-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseSeven Days of the Week (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137249/seven-days-the-week-16th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257924/jesus-christ-ascension-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Annunciation (17th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137299/the-annunciation-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseDramatic monochrome portrait arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907365/png-texture-plastic-transparentView licenseIcon Triptych (19th century (Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137435/icon-triptych-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseResurrection of Christ (ca. 1350-1375 (Medieval)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137223/resurrection-christ-ca-1350-1375-medieval-greekFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257911/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint John the Evangelist Dictating to Prochorus; the Annunciation (16th century (Early Modern)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137245/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257910/jesus-risen-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseChrist Emmanuel (ca. 1775 (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137376/christ-emmanuel-ca-1775-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresentation of the Virgin in the Temple and the Virgin of the Burning Bush (ca. 1598 (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137286/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSaints George, Antipas, and Blaise (19th century (Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137431/saints-george-antipas-and-blaise-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257918/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseResurrection of Christ (16th-17th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137285/resurrection-christ-16th-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseSpirituality & faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036413/spirituality-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Andrew (14th century (Medieval)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137221/saint-andrew-14th-century-medieval-greekFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257908/jesus-risen-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseTriptych with a Deesis (19th century (Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137387/triptych-with-deesis-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10688614/easter-sunday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreat Deesis and Church Feasts (early 17th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137303/great-deesis-and-church-feasts-early-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257905/jesus-risen-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints Jerome and John the Baptist (early 16th century (Early Modern)) by Angelos Bitzamanos and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137246/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty clinic poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707168/beauty-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFragments from Iconostasis Doors (17th century (Early Modern)) by Cypriot and Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137311/image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license