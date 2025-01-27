rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christ Pantokrator (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Save
Edit Image
public domain icon novgorodpublic domain icon russianchrist portraitchristfacepersonarticon
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137355/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Testimonial poster template, editable text & design
Testimonial poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556464/testimonial-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Hospitality of Abraham (ca. 1600 (Early Modern)) by Russian
Hospitality of Abraham (ca. 1600 (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137289/hospitality-abraham-ca-1600-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10686639/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Three-Panel Icon with the "Deesis" (16th century (early Modern)) by Russian
Three-Panel Icon with the "Deesis" (16th century (early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137271/three-panel-icon-with-the-deesis-16th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crucifixion (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Crucifixion (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137269/crucifixion-16th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257915/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Great Deesis with Prophets (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Great Deesis with Prophets (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137258/great-deesis-with-prophets-16th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & design
Jesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257921/jesus-christ-ascension-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Saint Demetrius, Mercurius, and George (1st half 16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian and Formerly attributed to…
Saint Demetrius, Mercurius, and George (1st half 16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian and Formerly attributed to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137239/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Jesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257923/jesus-christ-ascension-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Seven Days of the Week (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Seven Days of the Week (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137249/seven-days-the-week-16th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media design
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257924/jesus-christ-ascension-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Annunciation (17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
The Annunciation (17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137299/the-annunciation-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Dramatic monochrome portrait art
Dramatic monochrome portrait art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907365/png-texture-plastic-transparentView license
Icon Triptych (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Icon Triptych (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137435/icon-triptych-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Resurrection of Christ (ca. 1350-1375 (Medieval)) by Greek
Resurrection of Christ (ca. 1350-1375 (Medieval)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137223/resurrection-christ-ca-1350-1375-medieval-greekFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template, editable text & design
Christmas eve mass blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257911/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Saint John the Evangelist Dictating to Prochorus; the Annunciation (16th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
Saint John the Evangelist Dictating to Prochorus; the Annunciation (16th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137245/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen Instagram story template, editable social media design
Jesus is risen Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257910/jesus-risen-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Christ Emmanuel (ca. 1775 (Early Modern)) by Russian
Christ Emmanuel (ca. 1775 (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137376/christ-emmanuel-ca-1775-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple and the Virgin of the Burning Bush (ca. 1598 (Early Modern)) by Russian
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple and the Virgin of the Burning Bush (ca. 1598 (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137286/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Saints George, Antipas, and Blaise (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Saints George, Antipas, and Blaise (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137431/saints-george-antipas-and-blaise-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template, editable social media design
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257918/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Resurrection of Christ (16th-17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Resurrection of Christ (16th-17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137285/resurrection-christ-16th-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Spirituality & faith poster template, editable text and design
Spirituality & faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036413/spirituality-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Andrew (14th century (Medieval)) by Greek
Saint Andrew (14th century (Medieval)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137221/saint-andrew-14th-century-medieval-greekFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Jesus is risen Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257908/jesus-risen-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Triptych with a Deesis (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Triptych with a Deesis (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137387/triptych-with-deesis-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday poster template, editable text and design
Easter Sunday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10688614/easter-sunday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Great Deesis and Church Feasts (early 17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Great Deesis and Church Feasts (early 17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137303/great-deesis-and-church-feasts-early-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen blog banner template, editable text & design
Jesus is risen blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257905/jesus-risen-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Virgin and Child with Saints Jerome and John the Baptist (early 16th century (Early Modern)) by Angelos Bitzamanos and…
Virgin and Child with Saints Jerome and John the Baptist (early 16th century (Early Modern)) by Angelos Bitzamanos and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137246/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Beauty clinic poster template, editable text & design
Beauty clinic poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707168/beauty-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Fragments from Iconostasis Doors (17th century (Early Modern)) by Cypriot and Greek
Fragments from Iconostasis Doors (17th century (Early Modern)) by Cypriot and Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137311/image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license