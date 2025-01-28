rawpixel
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple and the Virgin of the Burning Bush (ca. 1598 (Early Modern)) by Russian
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Great Deesis with Prophets (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Crucifixion (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Icon Triptych (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
Icon of the Protection of the Mother of God (18th century (Modern)) by Russian
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Saint John the Evangelist Dictating to Prochorus; the Annunciation (16th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
The Crucifixion and Four Other New Testament Scenes (1678 (Early Modern)) by Greek
Prayer night, editable blog banner template
Virgin and Child ("The Virgin of Iviron") with Saints Demetrius and Hannah (1899-1908 (Modern)) by Russian and Ivan…
Sunday Service, editable blog banner template
Christ Emmanuel (ca. 1775 (Early Modern)) by Russian
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Saints George, Antipas, and Blaise (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Teamwork poster template, editable text and design
Fragment from a Stole (Omophorion) with Christ and the Four Evangelists (17th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
Sunday Service poster template, editable text and design
Fragments from Iconostasis Doors (17th century (Early Modern)) by Cypriot and Greek
Worship service Instagram post template
Hospitality of Abraham (ca. 1600 (Early Modern)) by Russian
Online Eid celebration Instagram post template
Altar Cloth (17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Churches Instagram post template, editable text
Five Saints with Christ (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable text
Triptych Icon of the Virgin and Child with Saints (10th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
Resurrection of Christ (ca. 1350-1375 (Medieval)) by Greek
Dark mage fantasy remix, editable design
Christ Pantokrator (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Churches poster template
Saint Demetrius, Mercurius, and George (1st half 16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian and Formerly attributed to…
Sunday Service Instagram post template, editable text
Icon of Saint Nicholas (ca. 1800 (Modern)) by Russian and Old Believer Workshop
