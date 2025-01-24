rawpixel
Fragments from Iconostasis Doors (17th century (Early Modern)) by Cypriot and Greek
ancientancient greekancient religious icon paintings artbyzantine iconsgreek churchiconostasispublic domain byzantinesacred door
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Great Deesis with Prophets (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Sunday service poster template
St. Eleutherius (11th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine
Holy mass Instagram story template
Crucifixion (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Triptych Icon of the Virgin and Child with Saints (10th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Fragment from a Stole (Omophorion) with Christ and the Four Evangelists (17th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Saint John the Evangelist Dictating to Prochorus; the Annunciation (16th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple and the Virgin of the Burning Bush (ca. 1598 (Early Modern)) by Russian
Sunday service Instagram post template
The Crucifixion and Four Other New Testament Scenes (1678 (Early Modern)) by Greek
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Icon Triptych (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Saint Andrew (14th century (Medieval)) by Greek
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Five Saints with Christ (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Resurrection of Christ (ca. 1350-1375 (Medieval)) by Greek
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Saints George, Antipas, and Blaise (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Icon of the Virgin (12th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine
Cathedral poster template, editable text & design
The Virgin of Kazan with Saints (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Altar Cross with Scenes from Christ's Life (17th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Head of a Bishop Saint (18th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Pectoral Cross with New Testament Scenes (17th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
Worship Instagram post template, editable text
Fragment from a Stole (Omophorion) with Christ and the Four Evangelists (17th century (Early Modern)) by Greek
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Miniature Iconostasis, with Scenes from the Life of Christ (ca. 1700 (Early Modern)) by Greek
