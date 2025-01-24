Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageancientancient greekancient religious icon paintings artbyzantine iconsgreek churchiconostasispublic domain byzantinesacred doorFragments from Iconostasis Doors (17th century (Early Modern)) by Cypriot and GreekOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 664 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 995 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130948/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licenseGreat Deesis with Prophets (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137258/great-deesis-with-prophets-16th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseSt. Eleutherius (11th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137119/st-eleutherius-11th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseCrucifixion (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137269/crucifixion-16th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599718/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseTriptych Icon of the Virgin and Child with Saints (10th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137099/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Jesus Christ design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179251/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView licenseFragment from a Stole (Omophorion) with Christ and the Four Evangelists (17th century (Early Modern)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137326/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131037/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSaint John the Evangelist Dictating to Prochorus; the Annunciation (16th century (Early Modern)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137245/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Jesus Christ design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179198/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView licensePresentation of the Virgin in the Temple and the Virgin of the Burning Bush (ca. 1598 (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137286/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion and Four Other New Testament Scenes (1678 (Early Modern)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137350/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599512/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseIcon Triptych (19th century (Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137435/icon-triptych-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15176946/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseSaint Andrew (14th century (Medieval)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137221/saint-andrew-14th-century-medieval-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599081/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseFive Saints with Christ (19th century (Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137412/five-saints-with-christ-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Jesus Christ design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179497/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView licenseResurrection of Christ (ca. 1350-1375 (Medieval)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137223/resurrection-christ-ca-1350-1375-medieval-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseSaints George, Antipas, and Blaise (19th century (Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137431/saints-george-antipas-and-blaise-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130404/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licenseIcon of the Virgin (12th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137161/icon-the-virgin-12th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseCathedral poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10726853/cathedral-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Virgin of Kazan with Saints (19th century (Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137417/the-virgin-kazan-with-saints-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601540/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseAltar Cross with Scenes from Christ's Life (17th century (Early Modern)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137300/photo-image-christs-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599165/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseHead of a Bishop Saint (18th century (Early Modern)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137343/head-bishop-saint-18th-century-early-modern-greekFree Image from public domain licenseDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130971/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licensePectoral Cross with New Testament Scenes (17th century (Early Modern)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137278/pectoral-cross-with-new-testament-scenes-17th-century-early-modern-greekFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890008/worship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFragment from a Stole (Omophorion) with Christ and the Four Evangelists (17th century (Early Modern)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137328/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599097/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseMiniature Iconostasis, with Scenes from the Life of Christ (ca. 1700 (Early Modern)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137321/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license