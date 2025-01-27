rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Save
Edit Image
orthodox iconspublic domain icon russianpublic domain orthodoxeastern orthodox christianityorthodoxfacepersonart
Orthodox faith poster template, editable text and design
Orthodox faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11834163/orthodox-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple and the Virgin of the Burning Bush (ca. 1598 (Early Modern)) by Russian
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple and the Virgin of the Burning Bush (ca. 1598 (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137286/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith poster template, editable text & design
Orthodox faith poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11563434/orthodox-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Protecting Veil (Pokrov) of the Mother of God (late 19th-early 20th century (Modern)) by Russian
The Protecting Veil (Pokrov) of the Mother of God (late 19th-early 20th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137454/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith Instagram post template, editable text
Orthodox faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11578539/orthodox-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saints George, Antipas, and Blaise (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Saints George, Antipas, and Blaise (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137431/saints-george-antipas-and-blaise-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith blog banner template, editable text
Orthodox faith blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11834116/orthodox-faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Resurrection of Christ (ca. 1350-1375 (Medieval)) by Greek
Resurrection of Christ (ca. 1350-1375 (Medieval)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137223/resurrection-christ-ca-1350-1375-medieval-greekFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith Instagram story template, editable text
Orthodox faith Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11834210/orthodox-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
St. Demetrius of Salonica (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
St. Demetrius of Salonica (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137342/st-demetrius-salonica-18th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith poster template
Orthodox faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427556/orthodox-faith-poster-templateView license
Saints John the Soldier, Haralapus, and Boniface (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Saints John the Soldier, Haralapus, and Boniface (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137430/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith Facebook post template
Orthodox faith Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985554/orthodox-faith-facebook-post-templateView license
Nativity (10th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine
Nativity (10th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137103/nativity-10th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain license
Christianity Instagram post template
Christianity Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622679/christianity-instagram-post-templateView license
Saint Demetrius, Mercurius, and George (1st half 16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian and Formerly attributed to…
Saint Demetrius, Mercurius, and George (1st half 16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian and Formerly attributed to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137239/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith Facebook story template
Orthodox faith Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427558/orthodox-faith-facebook-story-templateView license
The Annunciation (17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
The Annunciation (17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137299/the-annunciation-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith blog banner template
Orthodox faith blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427384/orthodox-faith-blog-banner-templateView license
Great Deesis with Prophets (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Great Deesis with Prophets (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137258/great-deesis-with-prophets-16th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Fragment from a Pendant (Panaghiarion) with the Holy Trinity (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Fragment from a Pendant (Panaghiarion) with the Holy Trinity (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137266/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christianity Facebook post template
Christianity Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931547/christianity-facebook-post-templateView license
Virgin and Child ("Virgin of Vladimir") (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Virgin and Child ("Virgin of Vladimir") (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137404/virgin-and-child-virgin-vladimir-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Find your peace Instagram post template
Find your peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14792164/find-your-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
Hospitality of Abraham (ca. 1600 (Early Modern)) by Russian
Hospitality of Abraham (ca. 1600 (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137289/hospitality-abraham-ca-1600-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Pray for good Instagram post template
Pray for good Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14792107/pray-for-good-instagram-post-templateView license
Parts of a Triptych with St. Pereskeve, the Resurrection, and the Ascension (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Parts of a Triptych with St. Pereskeve, the Resurrection, and the Ascension (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137405/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pray for good Instagram post template
Pray for good Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493375/pray-for-good-instagram-post-templateView license
The Resurrection and Other Scenes from Christ's Life (2nd half 18th century (Modern)) by Russian
The Resurrection and Other Scenes from Christ's Life (2nd half 18th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123739/photo-image-christs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Find your peace Instagram post template
Find your peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493372/find-your-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
Icon Triptych (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Icon Triptych (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137435/icon-triptych-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Virtual worship poster template, editable text and design
Virtual worship poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849559/virtual-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dormition of the Virgin (10th-11th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine and German
Dormition of the Virgin (10th-11th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine and German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137053/dormition-the-virgin-10th-11th-century-medieval-byzantine-and-germanFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray Instagram post template
Together we pray Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502663/together-pray-instagram-post-templateView license
Virgin and Child ("The Virgin of Iviron") with Saints Demetrius and Hannah (1899-1908 (Modern)) by Russian and Ivan…
Virgin and Child ("The Virgin of Iviron") with Saints Demetrius and Hannah (1899-1908 (Modern)) by Russian and Ivan…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137452/photo-image-border-face-gold-frameFree Image from public domain license
Peace praying poster template, editable text and design
Peace praying poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660432/peace-praying-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nine Biblical Scenes (17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Nine Biblical Scenes (17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137310/nine-biblical-scenes-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Diverse people thumbs up isolated element set
Diverse people thumbs up isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991831/diverse-people-thumbs-isolated-element-setView license
Virgin of the Passion (Our Lady of Perpetual Help) (18th century (Modern)) by Russian
Virgin of the Passion (Our Lady of Perpetual Help) (18th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123293/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license