rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Virgin and Child ("The Virgin of Iviron") with Saints Demetrius and Hannah (1899-1908 (Modern)) by Russian and Ivan…
Save
Edit Image
ornate gold framerussian arteastern orthodox christianityrussiapublic domain icon russianrussian icons orthodoxaltarorthodox christianity
Orthodox faith poster template, editable text & design
Orthodox faith poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11563434/orthodox-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Crucifix (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Crucifix (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137411/crucifix-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Travel package poster template, editable text and design
Travel package poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12666298/travel-package-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137355/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Dream destinations poster template, editable text and design
Dream destinations poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12666284/dream-destinations-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fragment from a Pendant (Panaghiarion) with the Holy Trinity (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Fragment from a Pendant (Panaghiarion) with the Holy Trinity (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137266/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Explore Russia Facebook post template, editable design
Explore Russia Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12666435/explore-russia-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Virgin and Child ("Virgin of Vladimir") (1899-1908 (Modern)) by Russian
Virgin and Child ("Virgin of Vladimir") (1899-1908 (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137450/virgin-and-child-virgin-vladimir-1899-1908-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Facebook post template, editable design
Art & culture tour Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12666424/art-culture-tour-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Kovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikov
Kovsh (1908-1917) by Ivan Khlebnikov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129671/kovsh-1908-1917-ivan-khlebnikovFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith poster template
Orthodox faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427556/orthodox-faith-poster-templateView license
Saints George, Antipas, and Blaise (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Saints George, Antipas, and Blaise (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137431/saints-george-antipas-and-blaise-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith Facebook post template
Orthodox faith Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985554/orthodox-faith-facebook-post-templateView license
Triptych Icon of the Virgin and Child with Saints (10th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine
Triptych Icon of the Virgin and Child with Saints (10th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137099/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith Facebook story template
Orthodox faith Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427558/orthodox-faith-facebook-story-templateView license
"Praise the Lord from the Heavens" (17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
"Praise the Lord from the Heavens" (17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137324/praise-the-lord-from-the-heavens-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith blog banner template
Orthodox faith blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427384/orthodox-faith-blog-banner-templateView license
Encoplion with the Virgin and Child and the Crucifixion (19th century (Modern)) by Greek
Encoplion with the Virgin and Child and the Crucifixion (19th century (Modern)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137382/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Virtual worship poster template, editable text and design
Virtual worship poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849559/virtual-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hand Cross (late 17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Hand Cross (late 17th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137348/hand-cross-late-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Church service social story template, editable Instagram design
Church service social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003233/church-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
St. Demetrius of Salonica (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
St. Demetrius of Salonica (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137342/st-demetrius-salonica-18th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Church service social media template, editable design
Church service social media template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598830/church-service-social-media-template-editable-designView license
Crucifixion with Saints and Church Feasts (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Crucifixion with Saints and Church Feasts (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137433/crucifixion-with-saints-and-church-feasts-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Church service blog banner template, editable text
Church service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003232/church-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Triptych Icon with the Deposition, Holy Trinity, and Women at the Tomb (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
Triptych Icon with the Deposition, Holy Trinity, and Women at the Tomb (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137279/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame editable mockup
Vintage picture frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590372/vintage-picture-frame-editable-mockupView license
Fragments from Iconostasis Doors (17th century (Early Modern)) by Cypriot and Greek
Fragments from Iconostasis Doors (17th century (Early Modern)) by Cypriot and Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137311/image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage gold frame design element set
Editable vintage gold frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322282/editable-vintage-gold-frame-design-element-setView license
Icon Triptych (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Icon Triptych (19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137435/icon-triptych-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage gold frame design element set
Editable vintage gold frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322079/editable-vintage-gold-frame-design-element-setView license
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple and the Virgin of the Burning Bush (ca. 1598 (Early Modern)) by Russian
Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple and the Virgin of the Burning Bush (ca. 1598 (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137286/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage gold frame design element set
Editable vintage gold frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322409/editable-vintage-gold-frame-design-element-setView license
Christ Emmanuel (ca. 1775 (Early Modern)) by Russian
Christ Emmanuel (ca. 1775 (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137376/christ-emmanuel-ca-1775-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage gold frame design element set
Editable vintage gold frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322284/editable-vintage-gold-frame-design-element-setView license
Earring with Christ Pantokrator (10th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine
Earring with Christ Pantokrator (10th century (Medieval)) by Byzantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137074/earring-with-christ-pantokrator-10th-century-medieval-byzantineFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage gold frame design element set
Editable vintage gold frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322052/editable-vintage-gold-frame-design-element-setView license
Saint Demetrius, Mercurius, and George (1st half 16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian and Formerly attributed to…
Saint Demetrius, Mercurius, and George (1st half 16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian and Formerly attributed to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137239/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage gold frame design element set
Editable vintage gold frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322435/editable-vintage-gold-frame-design-element-setView license
Earring (12th century (Medieval)) by Ukrainian and Russian
Earring (12th century (Medieval)) by Ukrainian and Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137160/earring-12th-century-medieval-ukrainian-and-russianFree Image from public domain license