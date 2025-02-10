Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechinese mirrorshieldchina plateartvintagedesignpublic domainplateMirror with Intertwined Serpents (3rd-2nd century BCE) by ChineseOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1178 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1767 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150209/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseMirror with the Character "Mountain" in the Four Directions (4th-3rd century BCE) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137500/photo-image-vintage-coin-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140299/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseCup (late 4th-mid 2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133923/cup-late-4th-mid-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150575/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseAncient decorative bronze artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235245/mirrorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140089/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseMirror with Lions Among Grapevines (7th-8th century (T'ang)) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137544/mirror-with-lions-among-grapevines-7th-8th-century-tang-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150080/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseCovered Wine Vessel with Chain (ca. 3rd-2nd century BC) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137485/covered-wine-vessel-with-chain-ca-3rd-2nd-century-bc-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139453/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseLamp Stand (3rd-2nd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132951/lamp-stand-3rd-2nd-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139546/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseMirror with Two Youths (3rd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151843/mirror-with-two-youths-3rd-century-bce-hellenistic-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseChinese culture poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704272/chinese-culture-poster-template-and-designView licensePan (3rd-2nd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132994/pan-3rd-2nd-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725279/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseMirror with Winged Female Holding Wreath and Goose (3rd century BC) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134059/mirror-with-winged-female-holding-wreath-and-goose-3rd-century-bc-greekFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724509/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseCage Bead (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134085/cage-bead-3rd-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957122/china-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMirror (5th-3rd century BCE (Classical-Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151712/mirror-5th-3rd-century-bce-classical-hellenistic-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958234/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoss of Shield (1st century BCE-4th century CE) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134262/boss-shield-1st-century-bce-4th-century-ce-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseQingming festival poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703824/qingming-festival-poster-template-and-designView licenseHand Mirror with Engraved Scene of Two Warriors (3rd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151818/photo-image-hand-sports-designFree Image from public domain licenseQingming festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12805032/qingming-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseMirror with Three Youths (3rd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151813/mirror-with-three-youths-3rd-century-bce-hellenistic-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116964/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseMirror Engraved with a Woman, a Youth, and Two Men (3rd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151812/photo-image-sports-men-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11785852/chinese-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWine Vessel (Gu) (12th-11th century BCE (Shang)) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137481/wine-vessel-gu-12th-11th-century-bce-shang-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704270/china-travel-poster-template-and-designView licenseMirror (5th-3rd century BCE (Classical-Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151735/mirror-5th-3rd-century-bce-classical-hellenistic-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960845/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSacrificing Woman (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151834/sacrificing-woman-3rd-2nd-century-bce-hellenistic-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseChinese restaurant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823981/chinese-restaurant-poster-templateView licenseChild Boxer (3rd-2nd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Greek and Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132984/child-boxer-3rd-2nd-century-bce-ptolemaic-greek-and-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510489/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licenseRing with Bust of Serapis (3rd-2nd century BC (Greco-Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132948/ring-with-bust-serapis-3rd-2nd-century-greco-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain license