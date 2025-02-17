rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Bodhisattva Guanyin (late 9th century CE) by Chinese
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartblackgoldenpublic domainstatuechinese
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138415/chinese-golden-dragon-statue-set-editable-design-elementView license
Simhavaktra (18th century) by Chinese
Simhavaktra (18th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138194/simhavaktra-18th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Restaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Buddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalese
Buddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139391/buddha-ratnasambhava-10th-11th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138330/chinese-golden-dragon-statue-set-editable-design-elementView license
Bodhisattva Lokeshvara (9th century) by Nepalese
Bodhisattva Lokeshvara (9th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139367/bodhisattva-lokeshvara-9th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138634/chinese-golden-dragon-statue-set-editable-design-elementView license
Standing Bodhisattva (8th-9th century) by Javanese
Standing Bodhisattva (8th-9th century) by Javanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152802/standing-bodhisattva-8th-9th-century-javaneseFree Image from public domain license
Greek God statue editable mockup
Greek God statue editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView license
Monk Devotee (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Monk Devotee (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153112/monk-devotee-19th-century-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138069/chinese-golden-dragon-statue-set-editable-design-elementView license
Buddha Shakyamuni (10th century CE) by Nepalese
Buddha Shakyamuni (10th century CE) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139419/buddha-shakyamuni-10th-century-ce-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138502/chinese-golden-dragon-statue-set-editable-design-elementView license
Tara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese
Tara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139552/tara-ca-1300-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138438/chinese-golden-dragon-statue-set-editable-design-elementView license
Bodhisattva Guanyin (late 14th-15th century (Ming)) by Chinese
Bodhisattva Guanyin (late 14th-15th century (Ming)) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137644/bodhisattva-guanyin-late-14th-15th-century-ming-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138436/chinese-golden-dragon-statue-set-editable-design-elementView license
Protector Deity Kshetrapala (15th century) by Tibetan
Protector Deity Kshetrapala (15th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139601/protector-deity-kshetrapala-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138331/chinese-golden-dragon-statue-set-editable-design-elementView license
Ancient stone sculpture depicting deity
Ancient stone sculpture depicting deity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235031/bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain license
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138387/chinese-golden-dragon-statue-set-editable-design-elementView license
Tara (11th century) by Nepalese
Tara (11th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139476/tara-11th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Headphone product mockup, editable design
Headphone product mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14218346/headphone-product-mockup-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (9th century) by Bangladeshi
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (9th century) by Bangladeshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139373/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-9th-century-bangladeshiFree Image from public domain license
Social media, editable collage remix design
Social media, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257785/social-media-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese and Tibetan
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese and Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139556/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-ca-1300-nepalese-and-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView license
Buddhist Deity (15th century) by Nepalese
Buddhist Deity (15th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139591/buddhist-deity-15th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Digital art expo editable poster template in black and white tones
Digital art expo editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092628/digital-art-expo-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Monk Devotee (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Monk Devotee (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153111/monk-devotee-19th-century-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Futuristic Greek woman sculpture, editable design
Futuristic Greek woman sculpture, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124136/futuristic-greek-woman-sculpture-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (Guanyin)
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (Guanyin)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325891/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-guanyinFree Image from public domain license
Futuristic Greek woman sculpture background, editable design
Futuristic Greek woman sculpture background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124125/futuristic-greek-woman-sculpture-background-editable-designView license
Mahakala (15th century) by Tibetan
Mahakala (15th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139575/mahakala-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess sculpture png sticker, cute face doodle, abstract collage, editable design
Greek Goddess sculpture png sticker, cute face doodle, abstract collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9179004/png-abstract-aesthetic-black-and-whiteView license
Mahasiddha Jalandharapa (15th century) by Tibetan
Mahasiddha Jalandharapa (15th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139596/mahasiddha-jalandharapa-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Cosmic Vishnu as Infant Krishna (16th-17th century) by Indian
Cosmic Vishnu as Infant Krishna (16th-17th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139619/cosmic-vishnu-infant-krishna-16th-17th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Floral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable design
Floral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355440/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
Ancient bronze deity statue meditation
Ancient bronze deity statue meditation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011524/mahavairochanaFree Image from public domain license