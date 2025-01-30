rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Music-Making in a Pavilion (16th century (Ming)) by Qiu Zhu and Copy after Qiu Ying
Save
Edit Image
chinese public domainchinese ink paintingancient chinaheritage chinaancient chinesechinese mountain painting public domainchinesescenery
China travel Instagram post template
China travel Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275140/china-travel-instagram-post-templateView license
Spring Morning in the Han Palace (2nd half 17th century) by Copy after Qiu Ying
Spring Morning in the Han Palace (2nd half 17th century) by Copy after Qiu Ying
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137858/spring-morning-the-han-palace-2nd-half-17th-century-copy-after-qiu-yingFree Image from public domain license
Highlights of china Instagram post template
Highlights of china Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274870/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView license
Landscape
Landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303852/landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Wall of China blog banner template
Wall of China blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443020/wall-china-blog-banner-templateView license
The Shanglin Park: Imperial Hunt
The Shanglin Park: Imperial Hunt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846266/the-shanglin-park-imperial-huntFree Image from public domain license
Visit China Instagram post template
Visit China Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272909/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView license
Visit of the Queen Mother of the West (17th century (Ming or Qing)) by Chinese and Copy after school of Ch in Ying
Visit of the Queen Mother of the West (17th century (Ming or Qing)) by Chinese and Copy after school of Ch in Ying
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137804/image-scenery-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Happy Lunar New Year poster template
Happy Lunar New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825299/happy-lunar-new-year-poster-templateView license
Lady in a Bamboo Grove
Lady in a Bamboo Grove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290268/lady-bamboo-groveFree Image from public domain license
Beijing travel Instagram post template, editable design
Beijing travel Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572839/beijing-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Going Upriver on the Qingming Festival
Going Upriver on the Qingming Festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8214146/going-upriver-the-qingming-festivalFree Image from public domain license
Temple of heaven Instagram post template, editable design
Temple of heaven Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572840/temple-heaven-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Travelers in the Springtime Mountains
Travelers in the Springtime Mountains
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846627/travelers-the-springtime-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
China travel Instagram post template, editable design
China travel Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572837/china-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Sixteen Luohans
The Sixteen Luohans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285039/the-sixteen-luohansFree Image from public domain license
Temple of heaven story template, editable social media design
Temple of heaven story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573160/temple-heaven-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Lakeside Pavilion (17th century (Ming or Qing)) by Yun lin Chu shih
Lakeside Pavilion (17th century (Ming or Qing)) by Yun lin Chu shih
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137810/lakeside-pavilion-17th-century-ming-qing-yun-lin-chu-shihFree Image from public domain license
Beijing travel story template, editable social media design
Beijing travel story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573071/beijing-travel-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Tartar Huntsman
Tartar Huntsman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274765/tartar-huntsmanFree Image from public domain license
Chinese art exhibition Instagram post template
Chinese art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444261/chinese-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Panoramic view of lung-men (1903) by Chinese
Panoramic view of lung-men (1903) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158203/panoramic-view-lung-men-1903-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Highlights of china Instagram post template
Highlights of china Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075337/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView license
Divinities of the Planets and Constellations
Divinities of the Planets and Constellations
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285026/divinities-the-planets-and-constellationsFree Image from public domain license
China travel story template, editable social media design
China travel story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573007/china-travel-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Lady Su Hui and Her Verse Puzzle
Lady Su Hui and Her Verse Puzzle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612982/lady-hui-and-her-verse-puzzleFree Image from public domain license
Temple of heaven blog banner template, editable design
Temple of heaven blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573161/temple-heaven-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Landscape with Gibbons and Cranes, formerly attributed to Qiu Ying
Landscape with Gibbons and Cranes, formerly attributed to Qiu Ying
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065674/landscape-with-gibbons-and-cranesFree Image from public domain license
China travel blog banner template, editable design
China travel blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573008/china-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Mountain Landscape with Figures (16th century) by Chinese and Follower of Tang Yu
Mountain Landscape with Figures (16th century) by Chinese and Follower of Tang Yu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137715/image-scenery-person-treesFree Image from public domain license
Visit China Instagram post template, editable text
Visit China Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466159/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Tang Palace
A Tang Palace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290294/tang-palaceFree Image from public domain license
Beijing travel blog banner template, editable design
Beijing travel blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573070/beijing-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Hangzhou Landscape (18th century) by Chinese and Copy after Sheng Maoye
Hangzhou Landscape (18th century) by Chinese and Copy after Sheng Maoye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138328/hangzhou-landscape-18th-century-chinese-and-copy-after-sheng-maoyeFree Image from public domain license
Highlights of china Instagram post template
Highlights of china Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272902/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView license
Scene in Women's Quarters of a Palace (16th-17th century) by Chinese and School of Qin Yin
Scene in Women's Quarters of a Palace (16th-17th century) by Chinese and School of Qin Yin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137704/image-horse-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Visit China poster template, editable text & design
Visit China poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544646/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Serene landscape with traditional elements.
Serene landscape with traditional elements.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19614550/serene-landscape-with-traditional-elementsView license
China travel poster template and design
China travel poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703703/china-travel-poster-template-and-designView license
Epitaph of zhu hsi, 9 monsters in border (529 (Northern Wei)) by Chinese
Epitaph of zhu hsi, 9 monsters in border (529 (Northern Wei)) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154129/epitaph-zhu-hsi-monsters-border-529-northern-wei-chineseFree Image from public domain license