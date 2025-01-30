Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechinese public domainchinese ink paintingancient chinaheritage chinaancient chinesechinese mountain painting public domainchinesesceneryMusic-Making in a Pavilion (16th century (Ming)) by Qiu Zhu and Copy after Qiu YingOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 447 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 670 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChina travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275140/china-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpring Morning in the Han Palace (2nd half 17th century) by Copy after Qiu Yinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137858/spring-morning-the-han-palace-2nd-half-17th-century-copy-after-qiu-yingFree Image from public domain licenseHighlights of china Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274870/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303852/landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseWall of China blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443020/wall-china-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Shanglin Park: Imperial Hunthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846266/the-shanglin-park-imperial-huntFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272909/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseVisit of the Queen Mother of the West (17th century (Ming or Qing)) by Chinese and Copy after school of Ch in Yinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137804/image-scenery-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Lunar New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825299/happy-lunar-new-year-poster-templateView licenseLady in a Bamboo Grovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290268/lady-bamboo-groveFree Image from public domain licenseBeijing travel Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572839/beijing-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGoing Upriver on the Qingming Festivalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8214146/going-upriver-the-qingming-festivalFree Image from public domain licenseTemple of heaven Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572840/temple-heaven-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTravelers in the Springtime Mountainshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846627/travelers-the-springtime-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572837/china-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Sixteen Luohanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285039/the-sixteen-luohansFree Image from public domain licenseTemple of heaven story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573160/temple-heaven-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLakeside Pavilion (17th century (Ming or Qing)) by Yun lin Chu shihhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137810/lakeside-pavilion-17th-century-ming-qing-yun-lin-chu-shihFree Image from public domain licenseBeijing travel story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573071/beijing-travel-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTartar Huntsmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274765/tartar-huntsmanFree Image from public domain licenseChinese art exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444261/chinese-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licensePanoramic view of lung-men (1903) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158203/panoramic-view-lung-men-1903-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseHighlights of china Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075337/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseDivinities of the Planets and Constellationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285026/divinities-the-planets-and-constellationsFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573007/china-travel-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLady Su Hui and Her Verse Puzzlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612982/lady-hui-and-her-verse-puzzleFree Image from public domain licenseTemple of heaven blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573161/temple-heaven-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseLandscape with Gibbons and Cranes, formerly attributed to Qiu Yinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065674/landscape-with-gibbons-and-cranesFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573008/china-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseMountain Landscape with Figures (16th century) by Chinese and Follower of Tang Yuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137715/image-scenery-person-treesFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466159/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Tang Palacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290294/tang-palaceFree Image from public domain licenseBeijing travel blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573070/beijing-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseHangzhou Landscape (18th century) by Chinese and Copy after Sheng Maoyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138328/hangzhou-landscape-18th-century-chinese-and-copy-after-sheng-maoyeFree Image from public domain licenseHighlights of china Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272902/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseScene in Women's Quarters of a Palace (16th-17th century) by Chinese and School of Qin Yinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137704/image-horse-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544646/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSerene landscape with traditional elements.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19614550/serene-landscape-with-traditional-elementsView licenseChina travel poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703703/china-travel-poster-template-and-designView licenseEpitaph of zhu hsi, 9 monsters in border (529 (Northern Wei)) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154129/epitaph-zhu-hsi-monsters-border-529-northern-wei-chineseFree Image from public domain license