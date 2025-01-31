rawpixel
Ewer with Foliated Panels (Porcelain: 1675-1725; Mounts: early 18th century) by Chinese, Dutch and German
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Pair of Blue and White Jars with Three Peonies and Symbols (Porcelain: 1675-1725; Mounts: mid 18th century) by Chinese and…
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Covered Bowl with Flowers and Plum Blossoms (Porcelain: 1675-1725; Mounts: early 19th century (?)) by Chinese and French
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Pair of Shells Mounted as Containers (Porcelain: 1700-1725; Mounts: 1740-1750) by Chinese and French
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Pair of Powder Blue Bottles with Prunus Blossoms (Porcelain: 1675-1725; Mounts: 18th century) by Chinese and French
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Vase with Floral Sprays (Porcelain: 1675-1725; Mounts: 1884) by Chinese and Boucheron
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Pair of Bottles with Ladies (Porcelain: 1675-1725; Lids: 1812-1836) by Chinese and H Smits
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Ewer (16th century with 17th century (?) additions) by Chinese and Turkish
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
One of a Pair of Vases (Porcelain: 1st quarter 18th century; Mounts: 19th century) by Chinese and French
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Pair of Vases with Trigrams (Porcelain: 1725-1775; Mounts: 1870-1880) by Chinese and French
Vintage tea set poster template
Pair of Jars (Porcelain: 1st quarter 18th century; Mounts: 1780-1790) by Chinese and French
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Pair of Vases with a Blossoming Branch (Porcelain: 1st quarter 18th century; Mounts: 19th century) by Chinese and French
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Bottle with Landscape Design (3rd quarter 19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanese
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Pair of Bowls with Turquoise Glaze (Porcelain: late 17th-early 18th century; Mounts: 1870-1880) by Chinese and French
Vintage tea set Instagram post template
Five-Stemmed Vase (Porcelain: 1730-1800; Mount: ca. 1800) by Chinese, Style of Pierre Gouthière and French
Vintage tea set Facebook story template
Bottle Vase with Lions, Balls, and Tassels (1675-1725) by Chinese
Teapots, editable element set
Vase with Birds and Bamboo (Porcelain: 1st half 19th century; Mounts: 1870-1880) by Chinese and French
Vintage tea set blog banner template
Tankard with Dutch Silver Lid (1630-1650) by Chinese and Dutch
Floral tea blends poster template
One of a Pair of Vases (Porcelain: 1st quarter 18th century; Mounts: 19th century) by Chinese and French
Clay therapy Instagram post template, editable text
One Piece of a Mantle Garniture in the "Lange Eleizen" (Tall Gal) Pattern (1675-1725) by Chinese
Clay therapy Instagram post template, editable text
Ewer with Phoenix-Headed Spout (early 19th century (Edo)) by Kiju
