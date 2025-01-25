rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Simhavaktra (18th century) by Chinese
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartgolddesignpublic domainstatuespiritual
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059793/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Mahakala (17th-18th century) by Tibetan and Mongolian
Mahakala (17th-18th century) by Tibetan and Mongolian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139680/mahakala-17th-18th-century-tibetan-and-mongolianFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059852/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1400) by Tibetan
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1400) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139576/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-ca-1400-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059779/buddha-statue-png-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Hevajra and Nairatmya (late 14th-15th century) by Tibetan
Hevajra and Nairatmya (late 14th-15th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139544/hevajra-and-nairatmya-late-14th-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059795/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Mahasiddha Jalandharapa (15th century) by Tibetan
Mahasiddha Jalandharapa (15th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139596/mahasiddha-jalandharapa-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
Buddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623456/buddhist-holy-day-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Buddhist Deity (15th century) by Nepalese
Buddhist Deity (15th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139591/buddhist-deity-15th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue png, ripped paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue png, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056269/buddha-statue-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Buddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalese
Buddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139391/buddha-ratnasambhava-10th-11th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059867/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Mahakala (15th century) by Tibetan
Mahakala (15th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139575/mahakala-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Peace quote, buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
Peace quote, buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630290/peace-quote-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (16th-early 17th century) by Tibetan
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (16th-early 17th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139610/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-16th-early-17th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Shiva and His Family (10th century CE) by Indian
Shiva and His Family (10th century CE) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139398/shiva-and-his-family-10th-century-ce-indianFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ancient bronze deity statue meditation
Ancient bronze deity statue meditation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011524/mahavairochanaFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Buddha Shakyamuni (10th century CE) by Nepalese
Buddha Shakyamuni (10th century CE) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139419/buddha-shakyamuni-10th-century-ce-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Bhairava with Goddess (18th century) by Nepalese
Bhairava with Goddess (18th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139769/bhairava-with-goddess-18th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic spiritual woman background
Aesthetic spiritual woman background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513124/aesthetic-spiritual-woman-backgroundView license
Kalachakra and Vishvamata (ca. 1500) by Tibetan and Chinese
Kalachakra and Vishvamata (ca. 1500) by Tibetan and Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137692/kalachakra-and-vishvamata-ca-1500-tibetan-and-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine blog banner template
Art & culture magazine blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461120/art-culture-magazine-blog-banner-templateView license
Vajra (17th-18th century) by Tibetan
Vajra (17th-18th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139678/vajra-17th-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Sacred error poster template, editable brutalism style design
Sacred error poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779839/sacred-error-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Eleven-Headed Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1800) by Tibetan
Eleven-Headed Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1800) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139902/eleven-headed-avalokiteshvara-ca-1800-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Good fortune blog banner template, editable text
Good fortune blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791658/good-fortune-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Buddhist Votive Tablet (11th century) by Indian and Tibetan
Buddhist Votive Tablet (11th century) by Indian and Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139475/buddhist-votive-tablet-11th-century-indian-and-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic spiritual woman background
Aesthetic spiritual woman background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513384/aesthetic-spiritual-woman-backgroundView license
Monk Devotee (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Monk Devotee (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153112/monk-devotee-19th-century-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522858/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView license
Cosmic Vishnu as Infant Krishna (16th-17th century) by Indian
Cosmic Vishnu as Infant Krishna (16th-17th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139619/cosmic-vishnu-infant-krishna-16th-17th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522395/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese and Tibetan
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1300) by Nepalese and Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139556/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-ca-1300-nepalese-and-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Facebook post template
Buddhist center Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429023/buddhist-center-facebook-post-templateView license
Bodhisattva Vajrapani (1000-1300) by Tibetan and Himalayan
Bodhisattva Vajrapani (1000-1300) by Tibetan and Himalayan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139451/bodhisattva-vajrapani-1000-1300-tibetan-and-himalayanFree Image from public domain license