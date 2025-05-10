rawpixel
Plate with Reserved Plum Blossoms (1723-1735) by Chinese
Ceramic studio Instagram post template
Plate with Foliated Rim (1662-1722) by Chinese
Home decor sale Instagram post template
Plate with Prunus Blossoms (1675-1725) by Chinese
Vintage floral dish png mockup element, editable kitchenware design
Dish with Flowering Prunus, Pomegranate, and Pear (1723-1735 (Qing)) by Chinese
Passover seder poster template
Plate with a Dragon (1675-1725) by Chinese
Editable plate mockup, tableware product flat lay design
Pair of "Famille Rose" Dishes with Narcissus, Rose, and Fungus (1723-1735) by Chinese
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Bowl, porcelain, underglaze blue, floral scrolls and eight Buddhist emblems on exterior, Ching Dynasty, Yung Cheng period…
Editable round plate mockup, pink flower design
Dish with Chinese Ladies (1662-1722) by Chinese
Editable coffee mug mockup, product design
Famille Rose Plate with Peonies and Magnolias (1723-1735) by Chinese
Qingming festival poster template and design
Plate with Dutch Couple (1700-1750 (Qing dynasty (1644-1911))) by Chinese
Editable floral frame, watercolor rose design
Square Dish with Chrysanthemums (ca. 1860 (Edo)) by Japanese
Editable floral frame, watercolor rose design
Plate with Design of Cranes and Flowering Plants
Red flower round frame, editable watercolor rose design
Plate with the Arms of Holland (1710-1720) by Chinese
Watercolor rose flower frame, editable botanical design
Vintage decorative porcelain plate design
Wallpaper poster template
Bowl, porcelain, light blue underglaze, Ching Dynasty, Yung Cheng period (1723-35). On exterior flowering plants and…
Qingming festival Instagram post template
Double-Gourd-Shaped Vase (1662-1722) by Chinese
Watercolor red rose oval frame, editable flower design
Dish (Pan) with Gardenia Spray, Lotus, Pomegranates, Peaches, and Grapes
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor red rose design
Dish with Vase and Flowers (1700-1725 (Edo)) by Japanese
Floral frame desktop wallpaper, editable blue design
Vase with Plum Tree and Swallows (1670-1700) by Chinese
Qingming festival Instagram story template
scene of scholar in front of long table, holding book and facing a shorter figure
Qingming festival blog banner template
porcelain with floral decor in underglaze blue. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
