Pheasants, Rock, Tree Peonies, and Hydrangeas (ca. 1800 (Qing)) by T ung Tseng
tapestryfloral tapestryfloral and birdstapestries treechinapheasant vintageornaments orientalpublic domain hydrangea
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
Song Birds, Herons, Rock, and Flowering Plants and Tree (17th century (Qing)) by Chinese
Chinese New Year poster template and design
Pheasants, Camelias and Plum-blossoms (18th century) by Chinese and Copy after Chang Ting
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
Pine Tree, White Hawk, and Rock (1664 (Qing)) by Lan Ying
Editable mid-autumn Chinese festival design element set
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
Peony
Vintage floral pattern, green background
Lineage Portrait of Buddhist Monks
Qingming festival poster template and design
Lakeside Pavilion (17th century (Ming or Qing)) by Yun lin Chu shih
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Autumn Landscape in Blue-and-Green Style (17th century (Ming or Qing)) by Style of Chang Sem yu and Chinese
Chinese New Year Instagram story template
Mandarin Ducks and Tree Peonies (1661-1722) by Chinese
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Traveling on a Raft (15th century (Ming)) by Chinese
Famous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Japanese pheasant and flower (1783 - 1856) vintage painting by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original public domain image from the…
Qingming festival Instagram post template
Single Leaf of a Mughal Emperor with a Document (12th-13th century AH/AD 18th-19th century (Mughal)) by Indian
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vishnu Rescuing the King of the Elephants
Famous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Album of Paintings and Calligraphy
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Playing "Guess the Fist" (18th century (Qing)) by Zhao Yü and After Pao Feng pao
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Looking at the Waterfall (ca. early 16th century (Ming)) by Chinese
Qingming festival Instagram story template
Ornament with Grotesque (1616) by Master CR
Vintage floral pattern, green background
Pheasants and Birds in a Landscape with Bamboo, Camellia, Blossoming Prunus, and Stream
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Chintz (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
River and Mountains Landscape (18th century) by Chinese and After Hsiu Mu Chu Shih
