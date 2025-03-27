rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Save
Edit Image
chinese public domaincape vintagetraditional chinese costumeleaffacepersonartvintage
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138913/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
New Year special Instagram post template
New Year special Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138904/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese culture poster template and design
Chinese culture poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704272/chinese-culture-poster-template-and-designView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138906/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138902/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Kid's Chinese qipao mockup, editable cheongsam traditional clothes design
Kid's Chinese qipao mockup, editable cheongsam traditional clothes design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071476/kids-chinese-qipao-mockup-editable-cheongsam-traditional-clothes-designView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138900/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138901/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Dong Fang Shuo with Two Attendants (18th-19th century (Qing)) by Bao Kai
Portrait of Dong Fang Shuo with Two Attendants (18th-19th century (Qing)) by Bao Kai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138313/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
China travel poster template and design
China travel poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704270/china-travel-poster-template-and-designView license
Oberhessische Bauersfrau zur Kirche gehend, 1841 by jakob fürchtegott dielmann
Oberhessische Bauersfrau zur Kirche gehend, 1841 by jakob fürchtegott dielmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953459/oberhessische-bauersfrau-zur-kirche-gehend-1841-jakob-furchtegott-dielmannFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
PNG Traditional Chinese opera costume
PNG Traditional Chinese opera costume
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410274/png-traditional-chinese-opera-costumeView license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Traditional Chinese opera costume
Traditional Chinese opera costume
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378421/traditional-chinese-opera-costumeView license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Women empowering woman victorian clothing.
PNG Women empowering woman victorian clothing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15919225/png-women-empowering-woman-victorian-clothingView license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Boy's Suit (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Boy's Suit (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078720/boys-suit-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Chinese legend transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Chinese legend transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228691/png-chinese-legend-customizable-cut-outView license
PNG Female dress illustration clothing costume.
PNG Female dress illustration clothing costume.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482966/png-female-dress-illustration-clothing-costumeView license
Girl holding flower pot png, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Girl holding flower pot png, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580826/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
A woman victorian clothing costume.
A woman victorian clothing costume.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16017097/woman-victorian-clothing-costumeView license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, editable design on transparent background
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, editable design on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135972/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView license
Traditional Chinese attire illustration
Traditional Chinese attire illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958181/leftFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659656/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
PNG A woman victorian clothing costume.
PNG A woman victorian clothing costume.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16042253/png-woman-victorian-clothing-costumeView license
Happy new year poster template and design
Happy new year poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725482/happy-new-year-poster-template-and-designView license
Fashion Drawing No. 18 (1878) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 18 (1878) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783874/fashion-drawing-no-1878-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
PNG Elegant traditional portrait painting
PNG Elegant traditional portrait painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410572/png-elegant-traditional-portrait-paintingView license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Victorian couple in elegant attire
Victorian couple in elegant attire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378887/victorian-couple-elegant-attireView license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Portrait of a Woman (1880s) by American 19th Century
Portrait of a Woman (1880s) by American 19th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048957/portrait-woman-1880s-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license