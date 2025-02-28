Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechinese art portraitchinese femaleleaffacepatternpersonartvintageLeaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by ChineseOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 939 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1408 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138906/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseLeaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138900/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseLeaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138904/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseGolden bloom collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777978/golden-bloom-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLeaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138899/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseGirl holding flower pot png, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580826/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseLeaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138913/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138902/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseQueen ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8063273/queen-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseGerman Peasant Girl with Prayer Book (1856) by Wilhelm Hahnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127163/german-peasant-girl-with-prayer-book-1856-wilhelm-hahnFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseMandarin's robe; Ten Imperial symbols: sun, moon, shou,.. (1800-1820 (Ch'ing)) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157089/image-dragon-person-moonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseElegant traditional attire portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22013928/elegant-traditional-attire-portraitView licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Dong Fang Shuo with Two Attendants (18th-19th century (Qing)) by Bao Kaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138313/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605214/spring-sale-poster-templateView licensePNG Female portrait illustration classical.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15480729/png-female-portrait-illustration-classicalView licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseElegant traditional portrait wallpaper for mobilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21887303/elegant-traditional-portrait-wallpaper-for-mobileView licenseSpring sale Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605219/spring-sale-facebook-story-templateView licenseElegant traditional portrait wallpaper.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21935110/elegant-traditional-portrait-wallpaperView licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLa Vénus antique à sa toilette (first half 19th century) by Louis Gustave Thiebauthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787961/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseElegant traditional attire portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22013370/elegant-traditional-attire-portraitView licenseSpring sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605207/spring-sale-blog-banner-templateView licenseModes et Manières No. 18: La robe déchirée (Bonnet à un papillon) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792888/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060882/spring-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseElegant historical portrait arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22013355/elegant-historical-portrait-artView licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519153/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseElegant traditional attire portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21935708/elegant-traditional-attire-portraitView licenseWomen's club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722355/womens-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseElegant traditional attire portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21935340/elegant-traditional-attire-portraitView licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElegant traditional Asian attirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22014513/elegant-traditional-asian-attireView license