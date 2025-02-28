rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Save
Edit Image
chinese art portraitchinese femaleleaffacepatternpersonartvintage
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138906/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138900/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138904/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Golden bloom collection poster template, editable text and design
Golden bloom collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777978/golden-bloom-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138899/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Girl holding flower pot png, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Girl holding flower pot png, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580826/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138913/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138902/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Queen ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
Queen ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8063273/queen-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView license
German Peasant Girl with Prayer Book (1856) by Wilhelm Hahn
German Peasant Girl with Prayer Book (1856) by Wilhelm Hahn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127163/german-peasant-girl-with-prayer-book-1856-wilhelm-hahnFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Mandarin's robe; Ten Imperial symbols: sun, moon, shou,.. (1800-1820 (Ch'ing)) by Chinese
Mandarin's robe; Ten Imperial symbols: sun, moon, shou,.. (1800-1820 (Ch'ing)) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157089/image-dragon-person-moonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Elegant traditional attire portrait
Elegant traditional attire portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22013928/elegant-traditional-attire-portraitView license
New Year special Instagram post template
New Year special Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Dong Fang Shuo with Two Attendants (18th-19th century (Qing)) by Bao Kai
Portrait of Dong Fang Shuo with Two Attendants (18th-19th century (Qing)) by Bao Kai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138313/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale poster template
Spring sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605214/spring-sale-poster-templateView license
PNG Female portrait illustration classical.
PNG Female portrait illustration classical.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15480729/png-female-portrait-illustration-classicalView license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Elegant traditional portrait wallpaper for mobile
Elegant traditional portrait wallpaper for mobile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21887303/elegant-traditional-portrait-wallpaper-for-mobileView license
Spring sale Facebook story template
Spring sale Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605219/spring-sale-facebook-story-templateView license
Elegant traditional portrait wallpaper.
Elegant traditional portrait wallpaper.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21935110/elegant-traditional-portrait-wallpaperView license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
La Vénus antique à sa toilette (first half 19th century) by Louis Gustave Thiebaut
La Vénus antique à sa toilette (first half 19th century) by Louis Gustave Thiebaut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787961/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture collage background
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
Elegant traditional attire portrait
Elegant traditional attire portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22013370/elegant-traditional-attire-portraitView license
Spring sale blog banner template
Spring sale blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605207/spring-sale-blog-banner-templateView license
Modes et Manières No. 18: La robe déchirée (Bonnet à un papillon) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 18: La robe déchirée (Bonnet à un papillon) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792888/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Facebook post template
Spring sale Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060882/spring-sale-facebook-post-templateView license
Elegant historical portrait art
Elegant historical portrait art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22013355/elegant-historical-portrait-artView license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519153/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Elegant traditional attire portrait
Elegant traditional attire portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21935708/elegant-traditional-attire-portraitView license
Women's club poster template, editable text and design
Women's club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722355/womens-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Elegant traditional attire portrait
Elegant traditional attire portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21935340/elegant-traditional-attire-portraitView license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Elegant traditional Asian attire
Elegant traditional Asian attire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22014513/elegant-traditional-asian-attireView license