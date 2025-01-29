rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Diptych with Mary and Her Son Flanked by Archangels, Apostles and a Saint (late 15th century (Solomonic)) by Follower of Fre…
Save
Edit Image
ancient religious icon paintings artfacepersonchurcharticonpublic domainpainting
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Diptych Icon with Saint George, and Mary and the Infant Christ (early 15th century) by Ethiopian
Diptych Icon with Saint George, and Mary and the Infant Christ (early 15th century) by Ethiopian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139189/image-christ-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Diptych with Virgin and Child Flanked by Archangels; Scenes from the Lives of Christ and the Virgin, and Saints (late 17th…
Diptych with Virgin and Child Flanked by Archangels; Scenes from the Lives of Christ and the Virgin, and Saints (late 17th…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139232/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Right Half of a Diptych with the Virgin and Child Flanked by Angels (late 15th century) by Ethiopian
Right Half of a Diptych with the Virgin and Child Flanked by Angels (late 15th century) by Ethiopian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139184/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Double-sided Diptych with Mary at Dabra Metmaq (Front); Saints (Back) (late 17th century (Gondarine)) by Ethiopian
Double-sided Diptych with Mary at Dabra Metmaq (Front); Saints (Back) (late 17th century (Gondarine)) by Ethiopian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139209/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template
Sunday service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Triptych with Mary and Her Son, Archangels, Scenes from Life of Christ and Saints (early 16th century (Solomonic)) by…
Triptych with Mary and Her Son, Archangels, Scenes from Life of Christ and Saints (early 16th century (Solomonic)) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139210/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
Triptych with Virgin and Child Flanked by Archangels; Scenes from the Life of Christ; Apostles and Saint George and Saint…
Triptych with Virgin and Child Flanked by Archangels; Scenes from the Life of Christ; Apostles and Saint George and Saint…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139208/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
The parable of the wise and foolish virgins, 1842 by wilhelm von schadow
The parable of the wise and foolish virgins, 1842 by wilhelm von schadow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948051/the-parable-the-wise-and-foolish-virgins-1842-wilhelm-von-schadowFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
The Virgin and Child with Archangels, Scenes from the Life of Christ, and Saints (early 17th century (Early Gondarine)) by…
The Virgin and Child with Archangels, Scenes from the Life of Christ, and Saints (early 17th century (Early Gondarine)) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139211/image-christ-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
The Nativity, The Presentation of Christ in the Temple, and the Adoration of the Magi (18th century) by Ethiopian
The Nativity, The Presentation of Christ in the Temple, and the Adoration of the Magi (18th century) by Ethiopian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139231/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Enthroned Madonna with Child and four saints, above the Crucifixion with Mary and John Ev., ca. 1380 - 1395 by cristoforo di…
Enthroned Madonna with Child and four saints, above the Crucifixion with Mary and John Ev., ca. 1380 - 1395 by cristoforo di…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013223/photo-image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
VIRGIN AND CHILD WITH SAINTS (14th century (Gothic)) by French
VIRGIN AND CHILD WITH SAINTS (14th century (Gothic)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154633/virgin-and-child-with-saints-14th-century-gothic-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
The Coronation and Crucifixion (14th century (Gothic)) by French
The Coronation and Crucifixion (14th century (Gothic)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154685/the-coronation-and-crucifixion-14th-century-gothic-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin and Child with Saint George and the Kwer'atä Reesu with Täklä Haymanot and donor (late…
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin and Child with Saint George and the Kwer'atä Reesu with Täklä Haymanot and donor (late…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139245/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration Instagram post template
Good Friday celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460176/good-friday-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
The Last Supper, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
The Last Supper, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952967/the-last-supper-1501-hans-holbein-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration Instagram post template
Good Friday celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460134/good-friday-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Maria und Johannes unterm Kreuz, null by netherlandish, 15th century;
Maria und Johannes unterm Kreuz, null by netherlandish, 15th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959526/maria-und-johannes-unterm-kreuz-null-netherlandish-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Worship service Instagram post template
Worship service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451280/worship-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Kreuzigung Christi, Longinus sticht Christus in die Seite, null by maarten de vos
Kreuzigung Christi, Longinus sticht Christus in die Seite, null by maarten de vos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938461/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable nun design element set
Editable nun design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15470861/editable-nun-design-element-setView license
Processional Cross (15th century (Solomonic)) by Ethiopian
Processional Cross (15th century (Solomonic)) by Ethiopian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139187/processional-cross-15th-century-solomonic-ethiopianFree Image from public domain license
Worship Instagram post template, editable text
Worship Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890008/worship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Predella of the High Altarpiece of the Dominican Church in Frankfurt, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
Predella of the High Altarpiece of the Dominican Church in Frankfurt, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935768/image-jesus-person-classicFree Image from public domain license
Churches poster template, editable text & design
Churches poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Saint Bridget (c. 1480) by German 15th Century
Saint Bridget (c. 1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000232/saint-bridget-c-1480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569405/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Agony in the Garden, ca. 1470 by upper rhine, 15th century;
Agony in the Garden, ca. 1470 by upper rhine, 15th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935647/agony-the-garden-ca-1470-upper-rhine-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license