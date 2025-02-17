Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonarticonpublic domainpaintingphotohumanRight Half of a Diptych with the Virgin and Child (ca. 1500 (Early Modern)) by Niccolò BrancaleonOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1047 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1497 x 1715 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDiptych with Virgin and Child Flanked by Archangels; Scenes from the Lives of Christ and the Virgin, and Saints (late 17th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139232/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Demetrius, Mercurius, and George (1st half 16th century (Early Modern)) by Russian and Formerly attributed to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137239/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin and Child (1st half 14th century (Medieval)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147733/virgin-and-child-1st-half-14th-century-medieval-italianFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRight Half of a Diptych with the Virgin and Child Flanked by Angels (late 15th century) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139184/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLamenting Virgin Mary (2nd half 17th century (Modern)) by Attributed to Victor of Cretehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137322/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePresentation of the Virgin in the Temple (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137355/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble-sided Icon with Scenes from the Life of Christ, the Virgin Mary, and the Saints (18th century (Gondarine )) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139233/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePresentation of the Virgin in the Temple and the Virgin of the Burning Bush (ca. 1598 (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137286/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable torn paper photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12426370/customizable-torn-paper-photo-collageView licenseTriptych with Saints Andrew, Peter, and Paul and the Crucifixion (16th century (Baroque)) by Follower of Giovanni Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150115/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208804/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints Peter and Paul by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265079/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseReliquary Tabernacle with the Virgin and Child (ca. 1350 (Medieval)) by Naddo Ceccarellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147863/photo-image-crown-paper-faceFree Image from public domain licenseRainy season insurance event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543068/rainy-season-insurance-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreat Deesis with Prophets (16th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137258/great-deesis-with-prophets-16th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Blessing Christ, the Mourning Virgin, the Mourning St. John the Evangelist (1340-1349 (Medieval)) by Pietro da Riminihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147871/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474233/makeup-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrucifixion with the Virgin and St. John (2nd half 10th century (Medieval)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137109/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseDiptych Icon with Saint George, and Mary and the Infant Christ (early 15th century) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139189/image-christ-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467876/world-art-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDiptych with the Virgin and Child, and the Crucifixion (1350-1360 (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147887/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseResurrection of Christ (ca. 1350-1375 (Medieval)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137223/resurrection-christ-ca-1350-1375-medieval-greekFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseVIRGIN AND CHILD WITH SAINTS (14th century (Gothic)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154633/virgin-and-child-with-saints-14th-century-gothic-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseDiversity is beautiful, Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474780/diversity-beautiful-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Deesis and Church Feasts (early 17th century (Early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137303/great-deesis-and-church-feasts-early-17th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license