Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageleaffacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationpaintingDouble-Sided Leaf from a Sensul (ca. 16th century (Solomonic)) by EthiopianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1011 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1517 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseDouble-Sided Leaf from a Sensul (ca. 16th century (Solomonic)) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139215/double-sided-leaf-from-sensul-ca-16th-century-solomonic-ethiopianFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble-Sided Leaf from a Sensul (ca. 16th century (Solomonic)) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139207/double-sided-leaf-from-sensul-ca-16th-century-solomonic-ethiopianFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346717/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSingle leaf with Christ's entombment and resurrection (late 14th century (Solomonic)) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137254/image-christs-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519153/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseDiptych with Mary and Her Son Flanked by Archangels, Apostles and a Saint (late 15th century (Solomonic)) by Follower of Fre…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139183/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346769/png-aesthetic-air-botanicalView licenseThe Nativity, The Presentation of Christ in the Temple, and the Adoration of the Magi (18th century) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139231/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGolden bloom collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777978/golden-bloom-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTriptych with Mary and Her Son, Archangels, Scenes from Life of Christ and Saints (early 16th century (Solomonic)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139210/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSingle leaf with Saint Luke (late 14th century (Solomonic)) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137229/single-leaf-with-saint-luke-late-14th-century-solomonic-ethiopianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseChrist as the Man of Sorrows (16th century) by Netherlandish 16th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9987870/christ-the-man-sorrows-16th-century-netherlandish-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding leaf png, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341581/hand-holding-leaf-png-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScroll with Angels and Talismans (18th century (Modern)) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139243/scroll-with-angels-and-talismans-18th-century-modern-ethiopianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDiptych with Virgin and Child Flanked by Archangels; Scenes from the Lives of Christ and the Virgin, and Saints (late 17th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139232/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, White Irises by Ogawa Kazumasa transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189486/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licenseEthiopian Scroll with the Lion of Judah (19th century) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139257/ethiopian-scroll-with-the-lion-judah-19th-century-ethiopianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072571/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-autumnView licenseThe Virgin and Child with Archangels, Scenes from the Life of Christ, and Saints (early 17th century (Early Gondarine)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139211/image-christ-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDiptych Icon with Saint George, and Mary and the Infant Christ (early 15th century) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139189/image-christ-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseAbbots of the Ngor Monastery (late 16th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139661/abbots-the-ngor-monastery-late-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseProcessional Cross (14th-15th century (Solomonic)) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139160/processional-cross-14th-15th-century-solomonic-ethiopianFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble-sided Icon with Scenes from the Life of Christ, the Virgin Mary, and the Saints (18th century (Gondarine )) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139233/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGreen planet editable word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9431283/green-planet-editable-word-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble-sided Diptych with Mary at Dabra Metmaq (Front); Saints (Back) (late 17th century (Gondarine)) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139209/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical illustration editable background, nude women collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7596545/imageView licensePNG Ancient Shiva dance illustration art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20340064/png-ancient-shiva-dance-illustration-artView licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888564/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseAncient Shiva dance illustration art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21730831/ancient-shiva-dance-illustration-artView licenseWatercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with the Virgin and Child with Saint George and the Kwer'atä Reesu with Täklä Haymanot and donor (late…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139245/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license