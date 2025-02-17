Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonarticonpublic domainadultwomanpaintingDouble-Sided Pendant with the Virgin and Child with Saint George and the Kwer'atä Reesu with Täklä Haymanot and donor (late 18th century (Gondarine)) by EthiopianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 725 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1087 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble-sided Polyptych with the Virgin and Child, Saint George and the Young Woman of Beirut, Archangels, and Saints (late…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156538/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDiptych with Virgin and Child Flanked by Archangels; Scenes from the Lives of Christ and the Virgin, and Saints (late 17th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139232/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble-sided Diptych with Mary at Dabra Metmaq (Front); Saints (Back) (late 17th century (Gondarine)) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139209/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTriptych with Virgin and Child Flanked by Archangels; Scenes from the Life of Christ; Apostles and Saint George and Saint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139208/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDiptych Icon with Saint George, and Mary and the Infant Christ (early 15th century) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139189/image-christ-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRight Half of a Diptych with the Virgin and Child Flanked by Angels (late 15th century) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139184/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDiptych with Mary and Her Son Flanked by Archangels, Apostles and a Saint (late 15th century (Solomonic)) by Follower of Fre…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139183/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble-sided Icon with Scenes from the Life of Christ, the Virgin Mary, and the Saints (18th century (Gondarine )) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139233/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel landmark, tourism aesthetic editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694636/travel-landmark-tourism-aesthetic-editable-remixView licenseAnnunciation, Saint George Killing the Dragon (late 15th century (Early Modern)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137240/image-dragon-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Nativity, The Presentation of Christ in the Temple, and the Adoration of the Magi (18th century) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139231/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDouble Diptych Icon Pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883692/double-diptych-icon-pendantFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThe Virgin and Child with Archangels, Scenes from the Life of Christ, and Saints (early 17th century (Early Gondarine)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139211/image-christ-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe Virgin and Child with Saint Dominic, Saint Catherine, and Donor (c. 1350–1375) by Artist Unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798798/photo-image-background-jesus-crownFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Four Saints (c. 1240/1245) by Margaritone d Arezzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981940/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseProcessional Cross (14th-15th century (Late Medieval)) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139185/processional-cross-14th-15th-century-late-medieval-ethiopianFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Nicholas of Bari (late 18th century) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124201/saint-nicholas-bari-late-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseSaint Ursula with Two Angels and Donor (c. 1455/1460) by Benozzo Gozzolihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983281/saint-ursula-with-two-angels-and-donor-c-14551460-benozzo-gozzoliFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseCross with Scenes from the Life of Christ (18th century (Early Modern)) by Greek and Previously attributed to Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148185/photo-image-christ-wooden-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licenseTriptych with Mary and Her Son, Archangels, Scenes from Life of Christ and Saints (early 16th century (Solomonic)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139210/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467086/empowering-women-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDouble Diptych Icon Pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8196046/double-diptych-icon-pendantFree Image from public domain license