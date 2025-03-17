Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageblack and white personfacepersonartblackpublic domainportraitstatueHead of Buddha (2nd-3rd century (Gandharan)) by IndianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 945 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1417 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreek Goddess sculpture png sticker, cute face doodle, abstract collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9179004/png-abstract-aesthetic-black-and-whiteView licenseBodhisattva (2nd-3rd century) by Gandharanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139293/bodhisattva-2nd-3rd-century-gandharanFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239539/roman-male-statue-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseDeath of the Buddha (ca. 2nd century century (Kushan)) by Gandharanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139309/death-the-buddha-ca-2nd-century-century-kushan-gandharanFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseSeated Buddha in the Attitude of Preaching (2nd-3rd century (Kushan)) by Gandharanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139333/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDigital art expo editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092628/digital-art-expo-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseHead of the Buddha (4th-5th century) by Gandharanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139347/head-the-buddha-4th-5th-century-gandharanFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254075/roman-male-statue-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseBuddha Preaching (3rd century CE) by Gandharanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139334/buddha-preaching-3rd-century-ce-gandharanFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphone product mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14218346/headphone-product-mockup-editable-designView licenseBodhisattva (2nd-3rd century) by Gandharanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139300/bodhisattva-2nd-3rd-century-gandharanFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate freedom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964623/celebrate-freedom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArchitectural Fragment (ca. 2nd century (Kushan)) by Gandharanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139295/architectural-fragment-ca-2nd-century-kushan-gandharanFree Image from public domain licenseSculpture workshop poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11628114/sculpture-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBuddha Preaching to Disciples (2nd century CE (Kushan)) by Gandharanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139305/buddha-preaching-disciples-2nd-century-kushan-gandharanFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980720/headphones-editable-mockup-elementView licenseHead of the Buddha (3rd century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139345/head-the-buddha-3rd-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseHead of an Indian Village Deity (3rd-2nd century BC (Maurya)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139282/head-indian-village-deity-3rd-2nd-century-maurya-indianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView licenseHead of an Indian Village Deity (3rd-2nd century BC (Maurya)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139278/head-indian-village-deity-3rd-2nd-century-maurya-indianFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424460/music-festival-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseHead (3rd-4th century) by Afghanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139340/head-3rd-4th-century-afghaniFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944939/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with Devotee (10th-11th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139393/buddha-shakyamuni-with-devotee-10th-11th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseFloral soul quiz editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644811/floral-soul-quiz-editable-poster-templateView licenseHead of a Bodhisattva or Donor Prince (4th century (Gandharan)) by Pakistanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139343/head-bodhisattva-donor-prince-4th-century-gandharan-pakistaniFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseFragment of a Doorway or Entranceway at a Stupa (2nd-3rd century (Mathura)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139319/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable social media addiction sticker, collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932130/editable-social-media-addiction-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseHead of a Bodhisattva (2nd-3rd century (Gandharan)) by Gandharanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139326/head-bodhisattva-2nd-3rd-century-gandharan-gandharanFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic Greek woman sculpture, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124136/futuristic-greek-woman-sculpture-editable-designView licenseScenes From the Life of Buddha (2nd-3rd century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139320/scenes-from-the-life-buddha-2nd-3rd-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic Greek woman sculpture background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124125/futuristic-greek-woman-sculpture-background-editable-designView licenseOffering of a Handful of Dust (?) (2nd-3rd century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139321/offering-handful-dust-2nd-3rd-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseRetro Halftone Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708082/halftone-retro-effectView licenseNarrative Panels with Scenes from the Buddha's Life (2nd century CE) by Pakistanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139296/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSculpture workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777508/sculpture-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRelief with Woman and Tree Motif (2nd century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139324/relief-with-woman-and-tree-motif-2nd-century-indianFree Image from public domain license