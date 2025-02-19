rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Buddha Preaching (3rd century CE) by Gandharan
Save
Edit Image
nepalpakistanindiafacepersonartpublic domainstatue
Singhs traveling get to know india poster template
Singhs traveling get to know india poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437231/singhs-traveling-get-know-india-poster-templateView license
Bodhisattva (2nd-3rd century) by Gandharan
Bodhisattva (2nd-3rd century) by Gandharan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139293/bodhisattva-2nd-3rd-century-gandharanFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template
Visit India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796158/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView license
Buddha Preaching to Disciples (2nd century CE (Kushan)) by Gandharan
Buddha Preaching to Disciples (2nd century CE (Kushan)) by Gandharan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139305/buddha-preaching-disciples-2nd-century-kushan-gandharanFree Image from public domain license
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437173/cultural-festival-indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Narrative Panels with Scenes from the Buddha's Life (2nd century CE) by Pakistani
Narrative Panels with Scenes from the Buddha's Life (2nd century CE) by Pakistani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139296/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
India Instagram post template
India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486814/india-instagram-post-templateView license
Bodhisattva (2nd-3rd century) by Gandharan
Bodhisattva (2nd-3rd century) by Gandharan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139300/bodhisattva-2nd-3rd-century-gandharanFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template
Visit India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828319/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView license
Death of the Buddha (ca. 2nd century century (Kushan)) by Gandharan
Death of the Buddha (ca. 2nd century century (Kushan)) by Gandharan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139309/death-the-buddha-ca-2nd-century-century-kushan-gandharanFree Image from public domain license
Greek God statue editable mockup
Greek God statue editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView license
Head of a Bodhisattva (2nd-3rd century (Gandharan)) by Gandharan
Head of a Bodhisattva (2nd-3rd century (Gandharan)) by Gandharan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139326/head-bodhisattva-2nd-3rd-century-gandharan-gandharanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remix
Vintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView license
Seated Buddha in the Attitude of Preaching (2nd-3rd century (Kushan)) by Gandharan
Seated Buddha in the Attitude of Preaching (2nd-3rd century (Kushan)) by Gandharan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139333/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Live streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
Live streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320779/live-streaming-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView license
Head of the Buddha (4th-5th century) by Gandharan
Head of the Buddha (4th-5th century) by Gandharan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139347/head-the-buddha-4th-5th-century-gandharanFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable design
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456021/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Head of a Jina (11th century) by Indian
Head of a Jina (11th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139473/head-jina-11th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Headphones editable mockup
Headphones editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980896/headphones-editable-mockupView license
Vishnu Riding Garuda (ca. 11th century CE (Pala)) by Bangladeshi and Indian
Vishnu Riding Garuda (ca. 11th century CE (Pala)) by Bangladeshi and Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139486/vishnu-riding-garuda-ca-11th-century-pala-bangladeshi-and-indianFree Image from public domain license
Editable social media addiction sticker, collage element remix
Editable social media addiction sticker, collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932130/editable-social-media-addiction-sticker-collage-element-remixView license
Head of Buddha (2nd-3rd century (Gandharan)) by Indian
Head of Buddha (2nd-3rd century (Gandharan)) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139314/head-buddha-2nd-3rd-century-gandharan-indianFree Image from public domain license
Greek God statue editable mockup element
Greek God statue editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView license
Figure of Tara with Inscription of Buddhist Creed Formula (9th century) by Indian
Figure of Tara with Inscription of Buddhist Creed Formula (9th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139397/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Headphone product mockup, editable design
Headphone product mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14218346/headphone-product-mockup-editable-designView license
Lakshmi (13th century) by Nepalese
Lakshmi (13th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139526/lakshmi-13th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
India Instagram post template
India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486784/india-instagram-post-templateView license
Head of a Bodhisattva or Donor Prince (4th century (Gandharan)) by Pakistani
Head of a Bodhisattva or Donor Prince (4th century (Gandharan)) by Pakistani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139343/head-bodhisattva-donor-prince-4th-century-gandharan-pakistaniFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Linga with One Face ("Ekamukhalinga") (ca. 500 CE) by Indian
Linga with One Face ("Ekamukhalinga") (ca. 500 CE) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139352/linga-with-one-face-ekamukhalinga-ca-500-ce-indianFree Image from public domain license
Floral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable design
Floral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355449/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
Architectural Fragment (ca. 2nd century (Kushan)) by Gandharan
Architectural Fragment (ca. 2nd century (Kushan)) by Gandharan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139295/architectural-fragment-ca-2nd-century-kushan-gandharanFree Image from public domain license
Social media, editable collage remix design
Social media, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257785/social-media-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Buddha Shakyamuni with Devotee (10th-11th century) by Indian
Buddha Shakyamuni with Devotee (10th-11th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139393/buddha-shakyamuni-with-devotee-10th-11th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Floral statue head, outer space surreal remix, editable design
Floral statue head, outer space surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446936/floral-statue-head-outer-space-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (9th century) by Bangladeshi
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (9th century) by Bangladeshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139373/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-9th-century-bangladeshiFree Image from public domain license
Floral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable design
Floral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355391/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
Woman Beneath a Mango Tree (ca. 850 CE) by Indian
Woman Beneath a Mango Tree (ca. 850 CE) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139395/woman-beneath-mango-tree-ca-850-ce-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380981/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doorjamb with Bodhisattvas (ca. 1100) by Indian and Bangladeshi
Doorjamb with Bodhisattvas (ca. 1100) by Indian and Bangladeshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139499/doorjamb-with-bodhisattvas-ca-1100-indian-and-bangladeshiFree Image from public domain license